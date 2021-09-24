BIG HORN — The cars lined up well outside the parking lot.
The crowd brought energy and then some. The lead bounced back and forth. Big plays, big hits, big blocks. It was just another rivalry game for the Big Horn Lady Rams and Tongue River Lady Eagles Thursday evening at Big Horn.
Despite each set playing close, the Lady Rams swept Tongue River 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-19). They improved their record to 10-6-2 while the Lady Eagles dropped to 5-5-3.
“Today was a really big day for us,” Big Horn head coach Alli Nikont said. “We expected a long, hard battle. I liked how we stayed composed from game one through game three. We just took care of business on our side of the court."
After opening with a 3-0 run, the Lady Rams never allowed a Tongue River lead in the first set. The teams were tied multiple times in the early going, but Big Horn pulled away with a 7-3 stretch midway through the set.
The second and third sets flip-flopped a lot more. The Lady Eagles forced a Big Horn timeout with a 5-1 start to the second. The Lady Rams stormed out of the break to knot it at 12. They grabbed the lead for good after a 14-14 tie.
The third began in the same fashion — a 4-0 advantage by Tongue River. Big Horn assembled a 10-3 run for its first lead of the set, but the Lady Eagles came back and evened it at 10. They stole a fleeting 12-11 lead before Big Horn ripped back the momentum, the set and the match.
“We worked as a team, not six girls,” Big Horn sophomore middle blocker Kate Mohrmann said. “We just kept the energy throughout the whole game ... I think we focused point by point and kept our heads up.”
The two teams played each other in the Big Horn Invitational tournament two weeks ago, but this was their first conference matchup of the season. The Lady Rams are 2-0 against Tongue River.
“We knew coming into this that they were going to be a better team than when we played them before,” Big Horn senior defensive specialist Torie Greenelsh said. “But on the flip side, we’re a better team, too.”
Coming into the game, the Lady Rams focused on blocking, especially when it came to guarding against Tongue River senior Carleigh Reish. Nikont thought her team did a solid job, but Reish still hammered some heavy hits. Nikont called Reish “a stud.”
“The highs are high,” Nikont said. “It’s exciting. This environment feeds into that, and it’s fun to celebrate those big plays but not to then go into panic mode when they get some big plays. They’re a good team. They’re going to get some big plays, and that’s OK.”
Tongue River head coach Janelle Manore still liked the way her team battled.
“It’s a frustrating loss, but there were some good things that happened tonight, and we’ve really got to focus on those and build off of those versus dwelling on the things that didn’t go our way,” Manore said. “Then, just be ready to get back into it.”
The Lady Eagles take Friday off before heading to Sundance for a 2 p.m. game Saturday.
Big Horn enters the Casper Invitational Friday.
Tongue River will host the next Lady Eagles-Lady Rams contest Oct. 9.