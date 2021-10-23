BIG HORN — In a postgame huddle full of melancholy faces, Kirk McLaughlin told his players he loved them.
He thought that moment might be the end.
His Big Horn Rams entered Friday with a chance. Win, and clinch a playoff spot. Lose, and they would need some help from other teams to get in.
It came down to the latter, as the Rams fell to the Upton-Sundance Patriots 40-14 at Big Horn High School, but Wheatland and Torrington both won to solidify Big Horn as the final 2A playoff team.
Bittersweet day.
“They made big plays,” McLaughlin said of Upton-Sundance. “We had opportunities to make big plays, and we didn’t quite get it done. Credit goes to them. They played a good game. We knew it was a tough scheme. We had to be really disciplined to stop them. They’ve got some good athletes. They’re a tough team to stop with as good as they block up front. I thought our guys played hard the entire game. We just had too many letdowns and penalties that hurt us.”
The Patriots took an early 7-0 lead with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Reece Barritt on their first drive of the game. And that wasn’t the last time Barritt found the end zone.
But before then, Big Horn answered immediately, putting up back-to-back touchdown drives. Junior Cooper Garber lofted a deep pass to junior Dawson Richards for a 47-yard score, and senior Jax Zimmer punched in a 3-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“I felt like we had a lot of good energy,” senior Sean Walker said. “Our offense was connecting really well. The communication was good.”
Both teams punted to kick off the second, but Upton-Sundance tied the score at 14 with three and a half minutes left in the half. The Patriots tacked on another touchdown pass to take a 21-14 lead into intermission.
The Rams were penalized 15 yards for not leaving the locker room and making it back onto the field in time, and Barritt returned the ensuing half-opening kickoff to the house. Upton-Sundance extended its advantage on each of its next two offensive drives, jumping up 40-14.
Neither team scored in the fourth.
“They got really good field position to start drives,” McLaughlin said. “Then, they’d hit a big play for a nice little chunk of yards. Then, we’d get them to third or fourth down and not be able to finish and make the stop.”
Afterward, McLaughlin said he was proud of his team. Midway through the fourth quarter, he took a step onto the field, clapping and yelling “Keep fighting!” He — and Walker — thought they did that.
“Wins are just so much more than points,” Walker said. “I felt like our boys just played so hard throughout the whole game, and it didn’t go our way today. But I’m just proud of our guys.”
Luckily for Walker, he will spend at least one more week with his guys.
Big Horn will head to the Lyman, the west’s No. 1 seed, for its first-round contest next Friday.