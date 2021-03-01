Cade Butler led the Rams with 24 points while Toby Schons scored 14.
“We capped off a strong weekend with a good win to claim third place in 2A East. Glenrock went 6-of-7 from 3 in the first half and gave us their best shot, but a whole team effort led us to a great second half. Cade Butler and Toby Schons led us offensively, but our senior leadership from [Carson] Bates, [James] Richards, [Garrett] Custis and [Sterling] Madry kept us steady throughout their last ever home game.” — head coach Cody Ball
Next game: The East’s No. 3 Big Horn plays the West’s No. 4 Big Piney in the 2A quarterfinal game at noon in Casper Friday.