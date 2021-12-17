BIG HORN — After a four-quarter battle Thursday, Cade Butler quoted his head coach, Cody Ball.
“Coach always says he’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss,” Butler said. “I think that’s what we did.”
The Big Horn Rams (2-2) outlasted the Wyoming Indian Chiefs 57-50 at Big Horn High School in their first home game of the season. Wyoming Indian was the Rams’ first 2A opponent after they opened the year at a tournament full of 3A schools.
At times, it was ugly for the Rams. Ball cited turnovers, missed free throws and surrendering offensive rebounds as some of the negatives.
But they put up some bright spots, too. After each game, Ball asks his players to list a few good things. The team spent 10 minutes in the locker room Thursday night, rattling off positives.
“These early games, you want to win them, but mostly, you want to learn from them,” Ball said.
The learning began early Thursday. The Chiefs tipped off the game with a 15-6 run in the first six and a half minutes. They worked the ball inside and scored in the paint more than Big Horn expected them to, Butler said.
Then, the Rams woke up.
They held the Chiefs scoreless the rest of the quarter and quickly shrugged off the deficit with a basket by Butler and three scores by Vincent Spradling in the period’s final 100 seconds.
Spradling and Butler formed two-thirds of a dynamic Rams scoring trio. They poured in 15 and 16 points, respectively, and Toby Schons added 16 of his own. No other Ram tallied more than four.
Big Horn and Wyoming Indian traded points throughout the second and third quarters. The Rams led 36-33 at half and set a new goal to limit the Chiefs to 50 points in the game.
After Wyoming Indian held a lead for a couple minutes in the third quarter, the Rams entered the fourth ahead 46-44. They didn’t trail again.
Schons started the fourth by driving to the rim and slamming home a two-handed dunk that stirred the crowd and jolted the energy toward Big Horn.
“I do it in practice,” Schons said of his first dunk of the season. “But when I did it in a game, it was like, ‘Whoa. That actually just happened.’ It was kind of surreal.”
The Rams immediately plucked a turnover on defense. Then, while the Chiefs struggled through a dry spell, Butler hit a 3-pointer and kept making trips to the free-throw line.
He scored the Rams’ final nine points, including the last six from the charity stripe. He also missed four free throws down the stretch but converted on his final three attempts. He made sure to mention the misses after the game.
“That’s not very good for me,” Butler said. “I’ve got to get better.”
“He sunk some clutch ones at the end, though,” Schons said, standing next to him.
And that was that. Butler punctuated the contest by blocking a Wyoming Indian shot at the final buzzer.
“We’re just excited,” Ball said. “We talked about five men on the court having one same mission. All the guys on the bench bought into the mission. When we do that, we can accomplish great things.”
Friday, Big Horn stays home for the continuation of the Foothills Classic. The Rams play Greybull at 6 p.m.