BIG HORN — The ride back to the domain goes much faster when victorious.
The Big Horn boys track and field team was greeted at Meade Creek with a police escort. A fire truck sprayed over the bus at the junction of Bird Farm Road and Highway 335. They were then greeted by community members by the time they reached the high school building.
The Rams clinched the 2A track and field state title late Saturday afternoon at Kelly Welsh High School.
Big Horn had gained the No. 1 spot by the end of the second day, with one day remaining. The question of whether the Rams had what it took to secure the hardware was in the air until the final race.
The Rams had a narrow 7.5-point lead over Burns with the 1,600-meter relay race serving as the last race of state. Four Big Horn boys made their way through the infield toward the start with the weight of winning it all. The relay team of Owen Petty, Caleb Gibson, Ethan Alliot and Gabe Schons knew the mission — they had to finish in the top five to secure the state championship. Burns gained an early lead in the race. The pressure mounted. Burns finished in first place, but the Rams finished in third. If the relay team had finished a mere two seconds later, the bus ride home would have looked much different.
Head coach Kirk McLaughlin had a message to the team before they parted for the final and most crucial race of the weekend.
“I told them to go for it,” McLaughlin said. “We can’t run reluctantly. We can’t be passive. We were trying to go for the win but Burns and Lingle ran outstanding 4x4s. But our boys were outstanding as well. I’m really proud of them.”
The Rams time of 3 minutes, 31.83 seconds broke a school record in the process.
Experience in other sports is what made Gibson confident coming into the last race.
“We’ve played for a championship in both football and basketball this year. I was feeling confident because I’m kind of used to it,” Gibson said.
Teammate Gavin Stafford felt a bit differently before the race.
“I told (Gibson) I was nervous for him,” Stafford said.
Stafford was the lone individual Ram to win a race at state. He took the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.16 seconds, besting second place by 0.02 seconds.
“(Gavin Stafford) was the only first-place runner but we had kids score in nearly every event,” McLaughlin said.
Cooper Garber placed second twice in the throwing events to score 16 points.
“I’m super proud of what he did for us,” McLaughlin said. “He’s the most consistent thrower in my opinion.”
It was the first Rams boys track and field championship clinch since 2019. The Big Horn football team won state championships in 2021 and 2022.
McLaughlin was asked if success on the gridiron translates to the track.
“I didn’t really think of it in that way,” McLaughlin said. “But it’s an awesome achievement these athletes and coaches got us there. The way these seniors got it done in football and then here at track, it’s poetic. You couldn’t write a better poem. They stepped up and got it done.”
Gibson gave credit to the coaches.
“Big Horn is just a good culture. We definitely have a winning culture at Big Horn,” Gibson said. “The coaches have trained us for this.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.