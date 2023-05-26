BIG HORN — Kids stomp their feet with authority on the bleachers as “Thunderstruck” by ACDC is booming from the speakers. It’s time to tip-off the faculty versus senior basketball game at Big Horn.

 The coed game was in the early stages, still scoreless and The Sheridan Press boys basketball Player of the Year Toby Schons is already attempting an alley-oop dunk. But the ball rattled off the rim.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

