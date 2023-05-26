BIG HORN — Kids stomp their feet with authority on the bleachers as “Thunderstruck” by ACDC is booming from the speakers. It’s time to tip-off the faculty versus senior basketball game at Big Horn.
The coed game was in the early stages, still scoreless and The Sheridan Press boys basketball Player of the Year Toby Schons is already attempting an alley-oop dunk. But the ball rattled off the rim.
“I wanted to dunk on him so bad,” Schons said of the faculties’ big man Zach Schaefer. “I got my chance but missed it. If I could pick one person to dunk on it would be him.”
Schons would go on to dunk later in the game.
A timeout is called. Elementary spectators are heard arguing about which team they should root for. The majority consensus rules in favor of the seniors. So do the cheers. Chants of “Cooper” and “Toby” are loud and bring smiles to the faces of Cooper Garber and Schons.
The seniors lead 26-22 at the half. The game is competitive, and the lead goes back and forth. A strange circus shot by Schons somehow goes through the net. Everything late is going the seniors’ way until there is a conspiracy at the score table. The scoreboard shows a 53-53 tie with 8.3 seconds left. The seniors show their displeasure. The scoreboard promptly gets fixed, the seniors have a 2-point lead, and they have possession of the ball. Free throws are hit. The seniors prevail, winning 58-55.
When was the last time the seniors defeated the faculty staff? It depends on who you ask. The game isn’t exactly highlighted on ESPN. But every subject asked acknowledged the staff typically wins the game, sometimes lopsided.
This year’s Big Horn seniors thought they’d had an edge for a while.
“I remember watching the game when we were eighth-graders,” Schons said. “We’re like, ‘Our senior class is going to be so good.’ I’ve been looking forward to this game for several years.”
The faculty gave their all, but it wasn’t enough this year.
“We love to play hard, we play to win,” physical education teacher Kirk McLaughlin said. “We are competitive. But we’ll be more concerned about our aching joints and muscles than losing this game. So, we’re OK with losing.”
McLaughlin had the opportunity to play on the same team as his wife, Leigh McLaughlin. The pair faced off against their oldest daughter, Peyton McLaughlin.
“(Peyton) got me in softball the other day, so I earned her a swat but never got the opportunity. I was hoping my wife would drain a 3-pointer, but it was fun to all be on the court together.”
