BIG HORN — Chase Baker knows exactly what he’s most looking forward to about competing in his first Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run this weekend.
“Mainly, the end of it,” said Baker, a rising sophomore on the cross-country team at Big Horn High School.
His head coach quickly followed up, smiling.
“A shower is the main goal at the end,” Tish Cooper said. “Nothing like that (post-race) shower.”
Baker, Cooper and a couple other representatives from Big Horn cross-country are set to run the 18-mile race Saturday. This will be the first Trail Run for Baker and Cooper. Both were looking to participate last year, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I was super excited up until about this morning, and then it started to morph into nerves,” Cooper said Wednesday afternoon. “But that’s OK. I tell my runners, those nerves mean you have been preparing and taking it seriously. I’m trying not to focus on those.”
Assistant coach Cody Ball will also do the 18-mile track this year. He’s finished that route in the past but never attempted the 32-, 52- or 100-mile versions of the Trail Run.
“As much as you call it a run, it’s kind of a combination of a hike, crawl, whatever you need to do to get to the finish line,” Ball said. “... You have to have mental strength, and you have to have physical strength. You have to have that ability and resilience to get through and just that positive thinking. It’s mentally tough, but it’s physically tougher.”
Cooper said, contrary to popular belief, the toughest part of a race like this is the decline. Running downhill for such an extended period of time takes a toll on a participant’s body.
It also leads to some more unusual preparation tactics.
Recently, Cooper and Ball parked on the side of the road in the Tongue River Canyon before running 6 miles nearly straight uphill to Karen’s Rock.
Baker has been running hills at the Flying H Ranch. His mom has been giving him some coaching because she’s done the Trail Run a few times.
“She just basically told me how intense and steep the hill is,” Baker said. “And don’t get blisters.”
They’ll run with bear spray, too, and have to watch out for rattlesnakes and other wildlife on the trails.
With how difficult the race is, why do it?
“I think the reason I do long-distance running, especially the Bighorn, is the challenge of it,” Ball said. “I’m a competitive person. I love competing. That’s the reason I coach, the reason I still do it. This gives me another competitive outlet, where I actually get to compete.”
“Anybody can train for a marathon and survive 26 miles,” Cooper added. “But it takes just a different mindset to survive the elements that come with the Trail Run.”
This year, Ball is aiming to finish within three hours for the first time. His previous best was 3:06. Whether he PRs or not, he knows he’ll be feeling the effects Sunday.
“(I’ll be) very sore,” Ball said. “The first time I did it, it was about a week. It takes a lot to recover from it.”
But Baker will be happy. He will have reached his favorite part.
The end.