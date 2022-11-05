BIG HORN — The Rams protected their home turf and are heading to the state championship.
The Big Horn High School football team defeated the back-to-back champion Lyman Eagles 7-0 Friday afternoon.
Head coach Kirk McLaughlin asked his team after the game if all the hard work put in this season was worth it, the squad emphatically responded — yes. McLaughlin also said the moment of winning the semifinal game means much more than just playing another game next week.
“It's all about the way the team responded to each other,” he said. “It's the brotherhood that we’ve got going on. It's when one guy’s down, others pick him up. That's what makes this coaching fun. And that's what got us through today.”
Big Horn converted on a fourth-and-4 on the Lyman 14-yard line. There was a bad snap exchange that nearly led to a sack, but Garber threw a prayer of a pass while getting hit, and it landed in the hands of Dylan Greenough-Groom before getting hit hard for a first down. The drive ended with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by running back Drew Heerman.
The offense only scored once, but that’s all it took to win the game due to the defensive effort in the shutout. There were many times when the Lyman offense was stopped short of the first down marker deep in Ram territory or end zone. Big Horn once stopped the Eagles a half yard short of the goal line with seven minutes remaining in the game.
“That's a good football team,” McLaughlin said of Lyman. “And that's a good offense that can run the ball well, and we did everything we had to win this game. And I can't name one MVP, it was just a total team effort and an awesome performance by the Big Horn Rams today.”
The Rams defensive line won the line of scrimmage despite Lyman’s effort to double team Kiefer Dunham. The big man was double teamed last week against Mountain View as well.
“They knew where No. 79 was, and they wanted to make sure he didn't wreak havoc on their offense,” McLaughlin said of Dunham. “He's a big threat for our opponents. And they're going to put two guys on him. He's a great leader, great kid and very humble. He gives us everything he's got every single week.”
Lyman ran the ball nearly every snap, and the Big Horn game plan was for the defensive line to open space for the linebackers to make tackles.
“We just knew we had to stand our ground and be the stronger line and get low, and just make sure we had time, especially Wyatt Brown to fly downfield and get tackles.”
Lyman had the ball and was driving with less than two minutes left in the game, but an interception caught by Garber sealed the biggest Big Horn victory since winning the 2019 1A 11-man state championship against Cokeville.
“It was great,” Garber said. “I saw the quarterback dropping back, looking at the slant on top of the window. And it kind of sat in while I was running that we just won.”
The Eagles eliminated Big Horn the past two postseasons. Defeating Lyman made the victory even sweeter for the Rams.
“All of us juniors remember those senior classes being sent off in heartbreak the last two times,” Dunham said. ”We weren’t going to let them send these seniors home.”
Big Horn will battle the winner of Saturday’s Cokeville, Lovell game. The state championship is noon Friday at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming.