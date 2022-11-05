Today

Becoming windy with showers in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.