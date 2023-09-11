BIG HORN — For its second year in a row, the Big Horn High School volleyball team dominated competition at home, earning the championship win in the gold bracket at the Big Horn Invitational Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Rams hosted several other teams from the region, including cross-county rival Tongue River, and came out with the top spot.
"I could not be more prof of the growth we are showing week to week," Big Horn head coach Alli Nikont said. "We are building trust with one another; our veterans are leading the way; and our youngers are starting to make big plays."
On Saturday, Big Horn downed Lingle-Fort Laramie 2-0, Riverside (Basin) 2-0 and Greybull in the championship 2-1.
"Our JV went 5-0-1 on the weekend. This was the most successful weekend the Big Horn volleyball program has had in my four years as head coach," Nikont said. "Good things are happening in the BH gym."
Tongue River also competed in the gold bracket, losing to Upton 2-0, beating Rocky Mountain 2-0 and finally falling to Sundance 2-1 for the final match of the weekend.
"The team played hard all weekend against everyone we saw, and we were proud of how we held together and continued to compete while pushing through some adversity," head coach Kristen Masters said. "We've been working hard in practice and pushing one another to play with a certain level of intensity, and that showed this weekend with a number of well-earned points after high scrap and high energy rallies.
"We're excited about the results of the work we've put in so far, and we're ready to get back in the gym this week," she continued.
The two local teams go head-to-head for their first cross-county rival Sept. 21 in Dayton.