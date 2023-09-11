09-08-23 SPORTS briefs big horn volleyball.jpg
Big Horn's Saydee Zimmer (9) tips the ball over the net in action during the Big Horn Invitational Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — For its second year in a row, the Big Horn High School volleyball team dominated competition at home, earning the championship win in the gold bracket at the Big Horn Invitational Saturday afternoon. 

The Lady Rams hosted several other teams from the region, including cross-county rival Tongue River, and came out with the top spot. 

