CASPER — The big rivalry game came to the final shot once more.
Tongue River had the final possession but there was no buzzer-beater this time around. The Big Horn boys basketball team defeated the Eagles 55-53 in the state semifinal Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The game featured 10 lead changes.
The Rams offense asserted itself to start the game and scored the first 10 points spurred by Caleb Gibson, who scored every point. Big Horn had a 19-9 lead at the sound of the first buzzer.
“It was the spark that we needed,” Big Horn head coach Cody Ball said. “We talked about getting off to a quick start. He was kind of a catalyst of a great start.”
It was Tongue River who scored more buckets in the second quarter. The Eagles tied the game at half 26 apiece by outscoring the Rams 17-7.
The Rams narrowly outscored the Eagles 14-12 in the third quarter, which ended up being the difference as the squads scored 15 points each in the final quarter.
TR led the game by four points with just more than two minutes remaining. Big Horn’s Dawson Richards scored to take the lead with 1 minute, 11 seconds left in the game.
It was the game-winning shot, as the Eagles failed to score for the remainder of the game.
Big Horn was led by Cade Baker who scored 23 points, followed by Gibson with 18 points.
“There’s times when you need guys to step up,” Ball said. “There’s times when you need seniors to be seniors. I always tell them that you never know when it’s going be your day. And today, it was Cade (Baker’s) day.”
Baker was proud of how the team played on a big stage.
“It was great to contribute, but I have even more pride in my teammates than I do on myself,” Baker said.
The Eagles defense focused on containing Toby Schons who scored three points.
“We have so many guys lined up that are ready to go and step in and do what needs to be done. And these guys just find a way to get it done,” Ball said.
Javin Walker was high point for Tongue River with 16 points and Colter Hanft was just behind with 15 points. Walker hit four of five shots beyond the arc.
“The boys battled all game long,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “They left everything out there. They didn’t hold anything back. Maybe if a few more bounces came our way we’d be celebrating instead. We’re heartbroken, but I’m just proud of the guys and everything that they’ve done all year long and I can’t thank the seniors more for what they’ve done here.”
The pair of in-county teams have respect for each other despite being rivals.
“I just I really appreciate coach Hanson. He’s an incredible coach,” Ball said. “There were tears between each of us hugging each other because of the mutual respect and mutual care for each other. You can say whatever you want about a rivalry. We care about each other and it’s tough to beat your brother across the county.”
Tongue River will face Wind River in the third-place game 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Big Horn will play Pine Bluffs for the state championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Rams defeated the Hornets 67-52 in the regional championship game last weekend. Pine Bluffs defeated BH 61-53 Jan. 5.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.