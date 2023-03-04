BH1.JPG
Buy Now

Big Horn's Dawson Richards draws contact with Caleb Gibson (15) in the 2A semi-final game Friday, March 3, 2023.

 Justin Hunter | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — The big rivalry game came to the final shot once more.

 Tongue River had the final possession but there was no buzzer-beater this time around. The Big Horn boys basketball team defeated the Eagles 55-53 in the state semifinal Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you