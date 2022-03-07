CASPER — This was Cody Ball’s speech to his Big Horn Rams minutes before Saturday’s 2A State Championship game.
“I got fired from Sheridan College as their coach on June 25, 2020,” Ball said. “That was one of the toughest days of my life by far. I thought it was going to be the worst day of my life.
“Two years later, I have a group of young men that I absolutely love, that are fun to be around, that have taken me to the main court of the state championship. I’m sitting there going, ‘Man, June 25, 2020, might have been the start of one of the best things in my life.”
In just his second season as Big Horn’s head coach, his Rams advanced through the 2A bracket as a No. 2 seed, setting up a championship matchup with Pine Bluffs. Although Big Horn lost 52-41 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Ball still felt that way afterward — that it was a beginning, not an ending.
“One day, we’re going to be the ones celebrating,” he said.
The Rams came close Saturday.
They grabbed their first lead of the game 8-7 with two and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter and stayed ahead 10-8 going into the second. At halftime, they trailed 19-17.
“We’re right in this,” junior Toby Schons said of his team’s halftime attitude.
Big Horn and the Hornets had faced each other once before, in the 2A East Regional Tournament just eight days prior to the state title game. The Rams used their typical calling card of strong defense to win 54-46, handing Pine Bluffs the last of their three losses this season.
Saturday’s contest showed Schons and the Hornets’ Stu Lerwick banking much of the scoring for their respective teams.
Schons led Big Horn with 15 points. Lerwick opened the game with 10 of Pine Bluffs’ first 13 points and closed it with five in the final minute. He sprinkled in a few more throughout to finish with a game-high 20.
“He’s a nightmare for anyone that has to guard him,” Ball said.
The Hornets outscored Big Horn 11-6 in the third quarter to take a 30-23 lead into the fourth.
Fueled by Schons and sophomore Caleb Gibson, who finished with 10 points, the Rams trimmed their deficit to just one point (32-31) two minutes into the final period.
Pine Bluffs answered with an 8-0 run. It extended its advantage to double digits, 47-37, for the first time with 1:20 left and locked up the state championship with free throws at the end.
Before the last seconds ticked off the clock, the Big Horn starters subbed out of the game for the final time. Each went down the bench, hugging their coaches with tears in their eyes before sitting down.
“I think really it’s our brotherhood and love for one another,” Schons said. “We got so close together, and I just really appreciate that. I love these guys so much.”
Early last month, the Rams lost to Newcastle to drop their record to a subpar 7-8. Schons listed that Feb. 4 game as this season’s turning point.
They held a players-only meeting and caught fire afterward, winning seven in a row before losing to Tongue River in the regional championship game. They tacked on two more victories in the state tournament to book a trip to the title game for the first time since 2011.
Overall, Big Horn recorded a 16-10 record.
“I’ll remember this team forever,” Ball said.