BIG HORN — The Rams are one home game win away from heading to the state championship game for the first time since 2019.
The only team standing in the Rams’ way are the back-to-back state champions. Big Horn hosts Lyman at noon Friday.
Lyman has eliminated the Big Horn High School football team the past two seasons. Lyman defeated the Rams 42-20 last postseason and proved to be too much in 2020, when the Eagles won 42-7. The pair of losses are still fresh in the minds of the Big Horn players and coaching staff.
“We've taken the long drive down there two years in a row and got our butts kicked,” quarterback Cooper Garber said. “Now we get them at home, and we want to get it done and show him that it's not going to happen three years in a row.”
Head coach Kirk McLaughlin has preached since before the season the team needs to step up and beat teams that have bullied them in the past.
“We've had this talk before the season started about the revenge tour,” McLaughlin said. “We want to beat all the teams that beat us last year. We know what's at stake. We know they're going to come here ready to play, so we have to be totally dialed in.”
Big Horn edged Mountain View 28-26 last week at home to reach the semifinal game. Garber amassed 183 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and added 261 yards and three scores through the air when the team needed him most.
“He’s played his best games in his senior season,” McLaughlin said. “When we need a completed pass from him, he’s delivered.”
The Big Horn offense will have to deliver against a stout Lyman defense. The Eagles have scored as little as six points this season and still pulled off a win thanks to a shutout by the defense.
“They’ve got one of the best defenses around and they're one of the most disciplined defenses we’ll face. They just don’t screw up. They make other teams make mistakes,” McLaughlin said.
The Eagles offense can be a threat as well. They’ve scored 58 points against Thermopolis and 45 against Kemmerer.
“They are a downhill run team,” McLaughlin said. “They don’t pass much. They’ll load the blocks and put numbers there and you have to stop the run if you want a chance. What makes them so successful is discipline and great blocking up front. They know their scheme well, and then they put a high effort behind it. You also can't just hit them. You’ve got to wrap them up and take them to the ground.”
McLaughlin expressed the upcoming game against Lyman feels like the biggest game in years. This is the back-to-back championship team coming to town, after all.
“We’ve played in some big games this season, but there is a lot more at stake for this one,” he said. “We’ve got a great team that will arrive here, and we have to answer by playing a great game.”
