SHERIDAN — Kirk McLaughlin watched the worst practice he’s ever seen Tuesday.
The Big Horn Rams’ head coach asked his players how many of them had studied the game plan, and only a few hands shot up. With that coming after a first-game loss to Lovell last week, McLaughlin wasn’t happy.
”That was the moment when we realized we had to change some things as coaches, and they had to change some things (as players),” McLaughlin said.
Luckily, the Rams did change some things.
They responded with back-to-back practices McLaughlin called two of the best he’s seen.
“I’m feeling a lot more confident,” he said.
Big Horn travels to Wheatland for a 6 p.m. game Friday. MaxPreps ranks the 2-0 Bulldogs as the third best 2A team in the state.
The Rams will square off with a big offensive line, a quarterback surrounded by weapons and an aggressive defense.
“When we’re in a tough situation or when we have an opportunity, we need to take advantage of opportunities and not be slacking,” junior Cooper Garber said. “We have to execute.”
At Sheridan and Tongue River, the vibe has been a little different. Both crews blew out their first two opponents and now face their first real tests Friday. Sheridan heads to Cheyenne Central for a 6 p.m. game, and Tongue River hosts Burns at 2 p.m.
Like the Broncs, Central employs a two-quarterback system, and both players have the ability to run, which gives Sheridan fits, head coach Jeff Mowry said. Mowry expects a four-quarter game, something his team hasn’t been in yet.
“I’m ready to get a test,” Mowry said. “Not that I want it to go down to the last minute, but I want to see a test. I want to see how our guys respond to playing four quarters and facing adversity.”
Despite the final scores, Mowry thinks the first two games did serve his Broncs well, especially for grooming new leaders after Sheridan graduated many key contributors from last year’s team.
“We had two blowouts, but I think our kids got better both weeks,” he said. “Sometimes, when you have blowouts, you don’t always make as much progress as you should. I felt like we had two solid weeks of practice and two solid games.”
Tongue River’s opponent, Burns, forfeited its game last week, so it has been tricky to prepare for, Eagles head coach Steve Hanson said. Hanson predicts a stark contrast from the first two weeks.
Instead of lining up against a physical, ground-and-pound team like Lovell and Sheridan’s junior varsity squad, Tongue River will have to defend a more explosive spread offense.
“The one thing we haven’t had yet is a team try to test our defensive backs,” Hanson said. “I think Burns is going to go after them early and often. They’re probably not going to be a real run-heavy team. They’re going to air the ball out.”
This week, the Eagles focused on pressuring the quarterback. They also emphasized the last two games don’t guarantee anything for this Friday.
“The success we’ve had the last two weeks is fantastic, but no one is going to care,” Hanson said. “We’ve always got to have a focus on improving for the next week. That’s really been the focus, because Burns doesn’t care how badly we beat Sheridan JV or how many yards we had against Lovell. They’re going to come to play, and with seven conference games, you have to win four to get into the playoffs. They’re not a single one you can overlook.”