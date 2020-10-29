BIG HORN — Big Horn High School’s football field hadn’t been plowed Tuesday before practice. The team had played to a 35-0 shutout loss to Upton in its final game of the regular season last Friday. And an 8-1 Lyman High School football team awaits the Rams arrival for the quarterfinals of the 2A playoffs this Friday.
But players shouted enthusiastically to each other when figuring out kickoff coverage, and head coach Kirk McLaughlin joked with his team as the Rams ended practice kicking extra points.
“I loved what I saw at practice today,” McLaughlin said to the kneeling Rams around 6 p.m. Tuesday. “You did a great job tonight being ready to go.”
Big Horn’s energy persisted despite its loss last Friday, which snapped a five-game win streak and handed the team a 5-3 record heading into the postseason.
The last time the Rams finished with a similar record was in 2011 and, ironically, Big Horn traveled to Lyman for the quarterfinals where the Eagles defeated the Rams 54-0. The 1A State Championship game has featured Big Horn for the past three years with the two undefeated Rams teams claiming the state title in 2018 and 2019.
Before the Rams consider the possibility of playing for a title this season, they’re focused on moving past their loss to Upton and upsetting the 2A West’s No. 1-seeded Lyman. Big Horn hopes to play spoiler as the East’s No. 4-seeded team.
“It’s business as usual,” McLaughlin said. “We go into the next game wanting to win. That’s what we do regardless of what happened the weekend before.”
For the head coach that means encouraging his players to prepare for the near seven-hour “business trip” and reminding them of the team’s motto.
“One of our things is, be prepared for that ‘right-now moment,’” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “When your name gets called, you have to step up and execute.”
The Rams will have to step up against the Eagles. The teams finished the regular season with similar offensive numbers — Big Horn ranks fifth in team offense, averaging 285.6 yards per game with Lyman right behind, averaging 284.5 yards per game.
The difference will likely be how Big Horn responds to the best team defense in 2A. Lyman holds its opponents to an average of 145 yards per game and 6.8 points per game, in part due to their defensive line, which McLaughlin has heard via 2A contacts is “one of the best D-lines [Lyman’s] ever had.”
The nine-year coaching veteran said Lyman’s line is the best he’s seen this year and arguably the best he’s seen during his 1A and 2A coaching tenure, but McLaughlin stressed his coaching staff has made the appropriate adjustments especially after Big Horn’s zero points vs. Upton.
Ahead of this week’s practice, the Rams coaches created a different offensive game plan to better support quarterback Cooper Garber, though the sophomore supported a fourth-place passing game after eight weeks. Big Horn also changed the team’s run game, which finished 12th in the 2A through the regular season.
Senior tight end/linebacker James Richards said fellow seniors lineman Winfield Loomis, running back/cornerback Carson Bates, running back/defensive back Luke Mullinax led the Rams after last Friday’s loss with their positive attitudes.
Richards and Garber said Big Horn now embraces the underdog matchup against Lyman.
The last time a No. 4 seed upset a No. 1 seed in the 2A playoffs came in 2016, so the Rams hope to add to the history books.
“If we execute the game plan and be confident and believe in what we do, we can get it done,” McLaughlin said.
The confidence McLaughlin speaks of has already seeped into his players’ attitudes ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff Friday.
“It’s going to be big, but we’re going to show them who Big Horn is,” Richards said. “... If you don’t start from the top, you start from the bottom.”
Garber put it even more simply:
“We’re trying to ruin everyone else’s day."