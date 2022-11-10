BIG HORN — They defeated the monster of the past last week, now the Rams want to slay the monster of the present.
The Big Horn High School football team beat the back-to-back champions last Friday, now the Rams face an undefeated team.
Big Horn football coach Kirk McLaughlin aligned his team before the season began. The goal was to punish the teams that beat them last season. It’s what the team calls a “revenge tour.”
The Rams have won all but one game leading up to the state championship game this Friday at noon at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. They’ll play undefeated Lovell, who the Rams lost to in Week One. The Big Horn offense was driving and was inches away from scoring the game-tying score, but a fumble ended in the hands of a Lovell defender with less than a minute left in the game. The Bulldogs won the game 14-7 on Big Horn turf.
Seeking revenge against Lovell and winning a state title are major motivating factors for the Rams. McLaughlin is more motivated by the former.
“It has to be more about getting back at Lovell. Winning state would be great and all that, but we want to win. We want to beat Lovell. That was a tough game to begin the season. We’re on the revenge tour, and we definitely want to beat them.”
It’s not only the way they lost to begin the season. Lovell beat Big Horn for a number of years. The Bulldogs shut out Big Horn 20-0 last season and 26-0 the previous year. Big Horn hasn’t defeated Lovell since a 30-8 victory in 2016. The Rams feel bad blood with Lovell, something McLaughlin hopes is effective in motivating his team Friday afternoon.
“It was a tough one to swallow, knowing that we should have won that game,” wide receiver Dylan Greenough-Groom said. “With it being state (championship) week, I know us seniors are ready to end it right. That's a big motivator. I mean, this is our last game. So we really want to make it count. And getting them back would be great.”
The Rams will depend on quarterback Cooper Garber to make plays with both his legs and arm.
“There's a lot of teams that don't have a quarterback like Cooper,” Greenough-Groom said. “He trusts his receivers, and we trust him and he's going to put it up there, and put it on your chest. If he doesn't throw it, he's going to run it hard and gain a lot of yards.”
Big Horn only allowed 14 points to Lovell in Week One, but McLaughlin saw mistakes in film that can be corrected this time around.
“Looking at the film, I was like, wow, we really were in the wrong spot a lot of times,” he said. “I feel that we are more disciplined and understand the scheme so much better at this point in the year, that we'll find ourselves in a better position to stop their offense.”
Big Horn last won a state title against Cokeville in 2019. Lovell hasn’t won a state championship since 2011, and were just three points short of winning the title last season. The largest form of revenge would be to force another state championship loss on the Bulldogs.
