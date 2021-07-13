BIG HORN— After a cancellation two weeks ago, the Big Horn Polo Club held its first Sunday action of the season last weekend.
In the 1 p.m. game, Bistro 307 defeated Sheridan Seed, 8-7. Bistro 307’s Katie George won MVP. Amanda Burns’ horse, Dreamsickle, earned the Best Playing Pony award for Sheridan Seed.
In the 3 p.m. BGM Productions Cup, Cowgirl Pizza took down Hammer Chevrolet. The two teams played to a 6-6 tie before Cowgirl Pizza claimed a tie-break competition. Hutch Radcliff of Hammer Chevrolet was awarded the MVP award, and Hammer Chevrolet’s Paparazzi, Carlitos Galindo’s horse, was the Best Playing Pony.
Games resume at Big Horn Equestrian Center this upcoming weekend. Friday Night Lights will take place at 5 p.m. Friday. On Sunday, the club will host the Eatons' Ranch Cup at 1 p.m. and the WYO Rodeo Cup Finals at 3 p.m.