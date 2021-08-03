BIG HORN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted three games Sunday, finishing with the Paul Nicholson Memorial/National Youth Tournament Series Qualifier.
At 11:30 a.m., Century 21 defeated Sheridan Seed 8-5. Sheridan Seed’s Nicholas Place won the Most Valuable Player trophy, while Muneca, played by Jake Flournoy, was the Best Playing Pony.
Cowgirl Pizza beat Powder Horn Realty 9-5 in the 1 p.m. ML Bar Ranch Trophy. Zulu Barnes of Cowgirl Pizza was named Most Valuable Player. The Best Playing Pony award was given to Butterfly, ridden by Powder Horn Realty’s Malia Bryan.
At 3 p.m. Big Horn held the Paul Nicholson Memorial which doubled as a National Youth Tournament Series Qualifier. It was a U.S. Polo Association regional game where players 18 and younger can qualify to compete at the national level later this year.
Big Horn Beverage won 6-3 over Bistro 307. Lily Lequerica, Lance Stefanakis, Max Barnes and Joe Bob Lequerica qualified for the NYTS Tournament in Chicago. Golden, played by Bistro 307’s Max Barnes, claimed the Best Playing Pony award.
Big Horn will put on the Friday Night Lights game at 5 p.m. Friday at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. Two games are scheduled for Sunday: the 1 p.m. Ulibarri/Wallop Bonecrusher Championship and the 3 p.m. San Pedro Ranch Cup.