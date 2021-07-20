BIG HORN — In one of its biggest weekends of the summer, the Big Horn Polo Club held the Eaton’s Ranch Cup and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Cup Sunday at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.
In the 1 p.m. Eaton’s Ranch Cup, Powder Horn Realty beat Balanced Healing 6-5. Chris Ballard of Balanced Healing won Most Valuable Player, and Evita, a Powder Horn Realty horse ridden by Lucio Benedit, was named Best Playing Pony.
At 3 p.m., Sheridan Seed claimed the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Cup in a 9-6 victory over Century 21. Sheridan Seed’s Malia Bryan earned MVP honors, and the Best Playing Pony was Easter, the horse played by Sheridan Seed’s Whistle Uys.
The day also included cowboy polo.
This Friday, the Big Horn Polo Club will host Friday Night Lights at 5 p.m. The club has two more games, headlined by the Shane Winkler Memorial at 3 p.m Sunday.