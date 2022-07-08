SHERIDAN — Big Horn Polo Club’s Friday Night Lights polo matches present opportunities for members of the community and visitors to show off skills in an event that features several games. Friday Night Lights is held every other Friday, starting July 8 and continuing through the summer.
“You would be so impressed by the people in polo, especially those who play here,” Big Horn Polo Club President Perk Connell said. “They have to be invited, meaning you have to be a nice person. We will let people in who just want to try it but if that person isn’t sportsmanlike or hurts a horse, they are gone.”
Serena Belsby and Sarah Scott have spent a lot of their time playing polo, cherishing every moment.
Belsby said she started playing polo two and a half years ago and has enjoyed it from the beginning, describing it as an addiction.
“I took care of my mother — she has dementia and I was the primary caretaker — and I wanted an outlet,” Belsby said. “I always wanted to try polo, especially when I was younger, but I did not have horses.”
Scott started riding horses as a young child. She said she enjoyed horseback riding as a hobby and decided to carry the pastime into adulthood. Scott has never been interested in rodeo due to traveling long distances to compete, and her grandfather played polo at the University of Wyoming, so she decided to start polo at the Big Horn Polo Club since it was relatively local. Scott has been playing polo for eight years.
“This is such a friendly and fun club,” Scott said. “You do not have to know how to ride or know anything. I felt very welcomed, and it is a family.”
The Big Horn Polo Club was first established in 1892. The Friday Night Lights event is a relatively new part of the club’s schedule. A significant number of individuals coming from across the country to play polo only practiced on Fridays before the club decided to host another game in addition to the Sunday games due to a demand from viewers for more competitive action.
“The out-of-town people wanted more polo so we started putting in Friday Night Lights,” Connell said.
Connell said the club has seen positive responses from the community through sponsorships from individuals and businesses.
“It went over like crazy,” Connell said. “They started signing up so much on Friday that we ended up having the games sponsored.”
If you go:
Matches begin at 5 p.m.at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, 352 Bird Farm Road, near the clubhouse at the front entrance.
The event is free and open to the public.
Players are arranged into a variety of teams to balance out skill levels of players and allow individuals to foster relationships with multiple people throughout the season.
There is no charge necessary when it comes to attending the event. Attendees can purchase shirts at the event; however, food is not provided just yet. In the future, the club is planning on getting food trucks involved to create a better experience for visitors.
With the Big Horn Polo Club continuing to host the traditional list of events for members and visitors, they welcome all to be a part of the festivities.
“Come on out, it is all free,” Connell said. “Bring a tailgate if you want because we do not have concessions yet, but by next year we will.”
See a full schedule of events online at thebighornpoloclub.com.