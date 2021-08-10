BIG HORN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted two events, the Wallop/Ulibarri Bonecrusher Championship and the San Pedro Ranch Cup, Sunday afternoon.
The 1 p.m. game was claimed by Sheridan Seed Co. 13-9 over Bistro 307. Sheridan Seed also took both awards, with Trent Passini as MVP and Camile (Rob Beckman's horse) as Best Playing Pony.
The San Pedro Ranch Cup was contested by three teams as a round-robin tournament. Hammer Chevrolet and Century 21 tied 2-2 in the first game. In the second, Century 21 and Cowgirl Pizza played to a 1-1 tie. In the final game, Hammer Chevrolet bested Cowgirl Pizza 3-2. Carly Persano of Cowgirl Pizza claimed the MVP award, and Elle, ridden by Hammer Chevrolet’s David Andras, was the Best Playing Pony.
Friday, the club will play its Friday Night Lights game at 5 p.m.
There will be two Sunday contests: the Fremont Motors/Moriarty Productions Tournament at 1 p.m. and the Kurt Luplow Memorial women’s game at 3 p.m.