06-28-21 Big Horn Polo Club_CV 5.JPG
Buy Now

Three polo ponies rest near their trailer during Big Horn Polo Club practice at Big Horn Equestrian Center Friday, June 25, 2021. On Sunday, June 27, the Big Horn Powder Horn Realty Cup was canceled due to unsafe conditions for the horses and their riders.

 Chris Vinel | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Polo Club played the Bucky King Memorial and the Shane Winkler Memorial Sunday at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.

 In the 1 p.m. Bucky King Memorial, Balanced Healing bested Hammer Chevrolet 6-4. Balanced Healing’s Lance Stefanakis was named the Most Valuable Player. Sous Chef, ridden by Hammer Chevrolet’s Trent Passini, was awarded Best Playing Pony.

Century 21/BTA claimed the Shane Winkler Memorial at 3 p.m. with a 6-5 victory over Big Horn Beverage/Man Down. KC Krueger of Century 21/BTA swept the awards, winning MVP and playing Shadow, the Best Playing Pony.

 The club will hold Friday Night Lights at 5 p.m. this Friday. 

 Sunday will feature two more games: the ML Bar Ranch Trophy at 1 p.m. and the Paul Nicholson Memorial/National Youth Tournament Series game at 3 p.m. The National Youth Tournament Series game is a U.S. Polo Association regional qualifier contest where players 18 and under can qualify to compete at the national level later this year.

Tags

Recommended for you