BIG HORN — The Big Horn Polo Club played the Bucky King Memorial and the Shane Winkler Memorial Sunday at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.
In the 1 p.m. Bucky King Memorial, Balanced Healing bested Hammer Chevrolet 6-4. Balanced Healing’s Lance Stefanakis was named the Most Valuable Player. Sous Chef, ridden by Hammer Chevrolet’s Trent Passini, was awarded Best Playing Pony.
Century 21/BTA claimed the Shane Winkler Memorial at 3 p.m. with a 6-5 victory over Big Horn Beverage/Man Down. KC Krueger of Century 21/BTA swept the awards, winning MVP and playing Shadow, the Best Playing Pony.
The club will hold Friday Night Lights at 5 p.m. this Friday.
Sunday will feature two more games: the ML Bar Ranch Trophy at 1 p.m. and the Paul Nicholson Memorial/National Youth Tournament Series game at 3 p.m. The National Youth Tournament Series game is a U.S. Polo Association regional qualifier contest where players 18 and under can qualify to compete at the national level later this year.