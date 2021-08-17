BIG HORN — Sunday, the Big Horn Polo Club held its normal 1 p.m. game and then hosted the Kurt Luplow Memorial Women’s Tournament at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.
At 1 p.m., Century 21 defeated Sheridan Seed Co. 8-7. Century 21 also claimed both awards, with Trent Passani winning MVP and Madonna, played by Carlitos Galindo, receiving the Best Playing Pony nomination.
The Kurt Luplow Memorial Women’s Tournament featured four teams. Big Horn Beverage defeated Balanced Healing in a shootout to win the finals, while Powder Horn Realty beat Hammer Chevrolet in the consolation event.
Balanced Healing’s Carly Persano won the MVP award. Caricola, ridden by Kalie Roos of Big Horn Beverage, was named the Best Playing Pony.
There is no Friday Night Lights game this week. The club will hold two games Sunday — the 1 p.m. Pegasus Cup and the 3 p.m. Crossfire Cup.