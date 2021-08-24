BIG HORN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted the Pegasus Cup at 1 p.m. Sunday and the Crossfire Cup at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Hammer Chevrolet defeated Balanced Healing in the Pegasus Cup in a foot race after playing to a 4-4 tie. The most valuable player was Camille Latham for Balanced Healing, while the best playing pony was Kim, played by Nicholas Place.
Playing for Hammer Chevrolet were Bob Brotherton, Joe Fizsimons, Katie George/Michael Mora and Trent Passini.
Playing for Balanced Healing were Nicholas Place, Camille Latham, Hunter Latham and Brad Scherer.
Big Horn Beverage defeated Century 21 in the Crossfire Cup in a coin flip after playing to a 5-5 tie. A foot race was also declared a tie. The most valuable player was Rob Beckman of Century 21. The best playing pony was Chuck, played by Rob Beckman.
Playing for Big Horn Beverage were Kalie Roos, Troy Lequerica, Eugenio Ferrari and Lucio Benedit.
Playing for Century 21 were Orrin Connell, Jose Barrientos, Rob Beckman and Wesley Bryan.
There will be two games Sunday; the 1 p.m. XL Tire-Rama Blowout and the 3 p.m. Morton Buildings Cup. A full listing of schedules and results from the season are available online at thebighornpoloclub.com/polo-schedule.html