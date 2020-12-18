BIG HORN — The Big Horn basketball teams played Buffalo High School Thursday, and both the Rams and Lady Rams dropped their games against the 3A programs.
The Lady Rams traveled to Buffalo earlier in the evening, losing 65-21 and falling to 0-2 on the season. The girls play host to 2A Greybull at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
A couple hours later in the Big Horn gym, the boys basketball team lost 75-49, also falling to 0-2. They play host to Greybull at home at 1 p.m. Friday after the Lady Rams’ game concludes.