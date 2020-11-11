SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association announced its All-State and All-Conference volleyball rosters Tuesday, and Big Horn freshman Saydee Zimmer and Tongue River junior Carleigh Reish were named to the All-State teams.
Zimmer and Reish were also named to the All-Conference teams, along with Big Horn’s senior Amelia Gee and Sheridan’s senior Taylor Larsen. Senior Krista Malli from Arvada-Clearmont was also named to the All-Conference team.
The Lady Rams finished third at the 2A State Tournament last Thursday in Casper, while the Lady Eagles lost their consolation championship match. Sheridan and Arvada-Clearmont did not qualify for the 4A and 1A state tournaments, respectively.