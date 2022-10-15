BIG HORN ­— Two county juggernauts met Friday afternoon and settled the score. The hosting Big Horn High School football team blanked its rival Tongue River, winning 14-0. 

Sophomore tight end Avon Barney was an unlikely candidate for player of the game, but that’s what he was. Barney caught the only two scores of the night. He hadn’t scored a varsity touchdown before Friday. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

