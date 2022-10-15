BIG HORN — Two county juggernauts met Friday afternoon and settled the score. The hosting Big Horn High School football team blanked its rival Tongue River, winning 14-0.
Sophomore tight end Avon Barney was an unlikely candidate for player of the game, but that’s what he was. Barney caught the only two scores of the night. He hadn’t scored a varsity touchdown before Friday.
“It feels great to contribute,” Barney said. “Our coaches noticed some weak spots and (Cooper Garber) found me.”
Tongue River beat Big Horn last season for the first time since 2006, now the Rams are back in charge of the Thunder Bowl series.
Big Horn will head to the post season as the number one seed. Tongue River is in the driver’s seat for the number two seed. Both teams will be able to host a home playoff game. The bragging rights probably matter more than the playoff seeding for Big Horn. The Big Horn defense denied the Eagles multiple times deep in their territory. Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin credits his defense for finding a way to win.
“Our defense made plays when we needed to and they stepped up big for us,” McLaughlin said. “And that's a great offense we played. I love our great kids and they found a way to get the job done when needed. I don't know if that’s how I would have scripted it. But I'll take how it happened. We're excited and ready to go celebrate as a team and then get back to work.”
McLaughlin also planned to celebrate the Thunder Bowl victory with his son.
“I think we’ll celebrate right and go out to eat at Wendy’s or Taco John’s,” McLaughlin said while chuckling.
Neither team put points on the scoreboard in the first half. The Big Horn offense looked suspect early in the game with the Rams starting off with back-to-back three and outs. Tongue River drove the ball inside the redzone but failed on a fourth down and six on the 12-yard line. Big Horn senior AJ Moline sacked the Eagle quarterback for a loss of 20 yards on the turnover on downs.
Tongue River had another opportunity to score when quarterback Connor Cummins escaped a sack and connected with Colter Hanft for a large chunk of yardage. Then Big Horn escaped the threat by picking off a pass near the goal line. The Eagles redzone offense struggled in the first half, ultimately leaving a lot of points behind. The woes continued late in the half when the Eagles were stopped short of the goal line on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line.
“Big Horn is a good football team but it’s a tough loss,” Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said. “Our boys played their butts off. We had the ball inside the 10 two or three times but couldn’t finish. It's not like it was bad offensive effort though. Bottom line is I didn't do enough to get my team ready to win.”
Big Horn defender Wyatt Brown picked off a pass and it led to a Ram touchdown. Quarterback Cooper Garber threw the ball to Barney, who was wide open for a 7-yard TD haul with 8 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third quarter. Big Horn soon capitalized on another Tongue River error. The Rams blocked a punt and recovered on the Eagles 21-yard line. Barney caught another score from 6 yards out.
The Big Horn and Tongue River teams have played solid football all season but were riddled with errors Friday afternoon. There were eight turnovers committed in the game. Each squad was responsible for four.
The Rams accrued 111 yards on the ground, compared to Tongue River’s 18 yards. Tongue River relied more on their passing game with 142 yards through the air. The Rams had 37 passing yards.
Tongue River will try to bounce back next Friday in its season-closer at home against Wheatland at 6 p.m. Big Horn will close at Burns Friday, Oct. 21.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.