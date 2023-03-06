CASPER — The Rams fell short of winning its third state championship.
The Big Horn boys basketball team fell to Pine Bluffs in the state championship game Saturday night, losing 49-38 at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The Rams went two consecutive seasons defeating Pine Bluffs in the regional championship, then falling to the same opponent a week later in the state title game.
Big Horn was competitive throughout the game as they tied the game on five occasions but was unable to take the lead.
Both teams struggled to shoot the ball to begin the game, as only 13 points were scored in the first quarter combined. The Rams trailed 8-5 and went into halftime losing 16-13. Big Horn was 3 of 15 from field goal range and 0 of 4 beyond the arc.
Big Horn had its strongest performance of the night in the third quarter, scoring 19 points to tie the game with a quarter remaining.
The Hornets pulled away as they hit free throws and took advantage of turnovers as the Rams grew more desperate late in the final quarter.
Caleb Gibson led Big Horn in scoring with 13 points and Cooper Garber added nine points. The Hornets were led by Stuart Lerwick with 24 points.
The Big Horn players were overcome with emotion after the loss. Head coach Cody Ball held his 5-month old son in the locker room as he addressed the team.
“I told them that if today’s the worst night of your life, then you’ve had a great life growing up,” Ball said. “You should be grateful for what you have. I’m thankful for the guys on our team. We didn’t win a state championship but our No. 1 objective in life is to be a good son, father and husband. I brought my son in there to show them what it is to be a father and be a good example to them and I said to keep their heads up and go hug their families.”
The bulk of Big Horn’s points this season came from the senior class. The Rams will graduate six this year.
“It’s an unforgettable senior class,” Ball said. “They’ve been to two state championships. They’ve won an amazing number of games. They’ve done incredible academically. They’re going to be incredibly tough to replace. It’s such a fun group full of talented athletes. They’re exceptional human beings.”
Senior Toby Schons expressed his love for the players he played with and shared how he’ll remember his time donning maroon and gold.
“I just told the guys in the locker room that this is the closest group of guys I’ve been a part of. It’s a brotherhood,” Schons said. “I love them to death. So that's what I'm going to remember. I'm going to remember our successes. And the failures will be remembered but they are learning experiences.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.