BIG HORN — The Big Horn football team expected the best from the 2A West’s No. 1 Lyman Eagles and their first-place team defense, and the Eagles shut out the Rams during the first half of the 2A playoffs while putting up three touchdowns.
The deficit proved too big to overcome, though Big Horn added a fourth-quarter score before ultimately losing 42-7, and the Eagles improve to 9-1 and advance to the 2A semifinals.
“The game was tough,” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “Their physicality got the best of us. That was a long trip, and I’m proud of the boys — they fought every second of the game and played very hard. I couldn’t ask for more from them.”
Big Horn started the game with the ball, and sophomore quarterback Cooper Garber found junior tight end Cade Butler on third-and-4 on their own 40-yard line for a quick first down. Garber handed the ball to senior running back Carson Bates twice to bring up third-and-5 on Lyman’s 44-yard line.
But the Eagles defense showed its might early, pressured Garber and sacked the young play caller to bring up fourth-and-4 on the Lyman 43. The sophomore threw an incomplete pass to turn the ball over on downs.
Lyman’s first drive resulted in a fumble during its second-down play, and the Rams caught a break, falling on the loose ball on their own 40-yard line.
Though Big Horn couldn’t capitalize on the turnover and punted during its next drive.
The Eagles then strung together a five-minute long drive starting at their own 14-yard line. Senior quarterback Carter Smith put the ball in senior fullback Preston Brewer’s hands several times to move the sticks twice and bring up first-and-10 on Big Horn’s 46-yard line.
Brewer found a gap on the inside to almost run for another first down, and on second-and-inches at the 37-yard line, Smith kept it himself, running over 25 yards before the Rams brought him down.
Two more quarterback keeper plays followed to set up third-and-1 on the two-yard line. Brewer took the direct snap, cut to the left and “walked into the end zone” with 2:22 left in the first quarter, per the radio broadcast of the game.
The quarter ended with the 7-0 Lyman lead, and the second quarter started with Big Horn punting on fourth-and-16 on their 40-yard line.
The punt pinned the Eagles at their own two-yard line, but Lyman strung together a drive of six first downs — characteristic of the team who averaged 14 first downs per game during the regular season — to find themselves at fourth-and-1 on the Ram’s four-yard line.
Smith kept again to push to the end zone and pushed the Eagles lead to 14-0 with 3:15 left to play in the half. The 98-yard drive showed the efficiency of Lyman’s offense which complimented their stand-up defensive performance.
“We knew they had a great downhill run game, and we knew they were going to be physical,” McLaughlin said. “We just weren’t up to the task, getting the job done.”
Lyman’s senior Braxton Sabey and junior Rho Mecham knocked down a Garber pass apiece during the Rams ensuing drive, and the Eagles put together a two-minute drill to end the half with another score.
With 17.3 seconds left to play, Lyman put together three more first downs and Smith found Brewer in the end zone to score a 19-yard touchdown through the air. The pass sent the teams to their locker rooms with a 21-0 score in favor of the Eagles.
“We talked about, ‘Our backs are against the wall,’” McLaughlin said. “‘We have to fight. We have to do it one play at a time.’”
Lyman started the third quarter with another Smith rushing touchdown from one-yard out and, following a Big Horn fumble, added another score on the ground from three-yards away to push the Eagles lead to 35-0.
But in the fourth quarter, the Rams answered and gave their team a burst as senior defensive back Christian Walker picked off Smith at the Eagles’ 44-yard line for Big Horn’s second takeaway of the game.
Garber completed a pass to senior wide receiver Sterling Madry for the first down of the drive, handed the ball off to Bates and passed to senior wide receiver Will Huckeba to set the Rams up for first-and-10 at Lyman’s 11 yard line.
Two plays later, Garber found senior tight end James Richards in the middle of the end zone to put Big Horn on the board with 8:25 left to play in the game.
The Rams tried an onside kick in an attempt to chip away at their 35-7 deficit, but the Eagles recovered the ball and Brewer eventually scored a 17-yard rushing touchdown to add the dagger of a score.
The final scoreboard flashed 42-7, and Big Horn loaded the bus for its seven-hour journey home.
The game’s statistics were unavailable at the time of publication.
“It was kind of an up and down season,” McLaughlin said. “We had some great moments. We’ll take away our positives and try to build toward next year.”