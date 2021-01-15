DAYTON — After the Tongue River High School boys basketball team completed their dynamic stretches following a rebounding and defensive drill warmup to start practice Wednesday, head coach Tyler Hanson stood at the top of the key underneath one hoop and addressed the seated Eagles.
“Mental effort is just as important as physical effort,” Hanson said.
Lady Eagles head coach Amanda Cummins shared Hanson’s sentiment next door at Dayton’s Tongue River Valley Community Center and, across the county, the Big Horn High School boys and girls basketball coaches delivered similar messages to their athletes during this week’s practices.
Conference play begins Friday for Tongue River against Wright, and starts Saturday for Big Horn when the Rams and Lady Rams complete the short trip to play their rival Tongue River. Though the county’s teams consider every game as equally important, conference games bring a heightened intensity to the athletes' play and coaches’ approach.
Undefeated, confident Eagles look to maintain intensity
Tongue River’s 6-0 record to begin the 2020-21 season marks the best start of the past five years of the program’s 2A tenure, and Hanson’s best start during his three years leading Tongue River.
“Wins definitely help confidence, and that helps our competitiveness all the time,” Hanson said. “... We’re still learning how to win, and we’re definitely getting there. While learning how to win, our winning helps that. It keeps building our confidence.”
The increased confidence shows up statistically, as the Eagles rank third in team scoring in the 2A with an average of 59.7 points and boast an average 47.3% field goal percentage, which ranks second in the class.
Three Eagles rank in the top 10 of the 2A’s field goal percentage — Javin Walker averages a first-place 63%, while Greg Bolds and Brant Bockman rank third and fourth with 62% and 59%, respectively.
Hanson’s focus on rebounding and hustling down the court to play defense originates from his desire to see Tongue River’s defensive statistics improve, as the Eagles’ average of 34 boards per game and 40.7 average points allowed per game both rank fifth in the 2A. However, the head coach noted he’s already seen improvement through the team’s six games played.
Asking the Eagles to sprint up and down the floor during practice reinforces Hanson and Tongue River’s goal to maintain its intensity during practice, as they prepare for the measuring stick matchups. And, though pleased with the increased confidence that comes from an undefeated start to the season, Hanson makes sure to remind his team records don’t matter. He and the Eagles understand the 2A’s teams, including their Wright opponents Friday and Big Horn rivals Saturday, consider conference play the start of a new season.
“Everybody’s 0-0 right now,” Hanson said.
Rams aim to play “Big Horn basketball” regardless of opponent
Big Horn boys basketball senior James Richard repeated Hanson’s statement at the start of this week and shared first-year head coach Cody Ball’s motto for the season as the Rams’ focus when they play Tongue River Saturday to start their conference season.
“Coach Ball talks to us about playing Big Horn basketball,” Richards said. “... We’re going to treat every game like it's the championship because at the conference level, every game matters.”
Ball said he’s pleased with how Big Horn’s defense has progressed after losing by over 15 points to both 3A Lovell and Buffalo to start the season, noting the Rams have worked hard to implement his defensive scheme during their first season working together. The offensive side of the ball, specifically rebounding and limiting turnovers, serve as areas for improvement.
The Rams (3-3) rank sixth in team scoring, averaging 52.8 points per game, and seventh in team shooting with a 38.2% average. Team rebounding, which ranks 13th of 13 teams in the 2A, and the average 24.2 boards Big Horn pulls down per game prompted Ball to run an intense rebounding drill during the first half of practice Tuesday.
“Control those controllables,” Ball said about the Rams' effort to improve rebounding, reduce turnovers and make free throws. “... And reduce the number of mistakes we’re making.”
Richards said Big Horn will look to start the second half on time, as the Rams have taken to building a first-half lead then playing sluggishly after halftime. Ball said the intensity that comes with cross-county rivalry should encourage his team to achieve its goal.
“I think it’s fun,” Ball said. “I love having to play Tongue River first game. … It’s a lot of fun, but it really raises that level of competition.”
Because Ball introduced new game plans to the Big Horn program, he’s emphasized what Richards spoke about — regardless of the team the Rams play, even with the added “fun” factor when playing Tongue River, the focus remains playing with a toughness they hope carries them to the conference and state championship tournaments.
“I’ve told them, ‘We’re not playing Tongue River. We’re not playing Moorcroft or Wright, whatever it is,’” Ball said. “‘Every single night we step on the court, we’re playing Big Horn basketball, and it doesn’t matter who’s lined up across from us.’”
Tongue River girls basketball devotes unwavering focus, effort to each conference game
Fellow first-year head coach Amanda Cummins also used “fun” when describing the upcoming Tongue River girls basketball game against Big Horn an hour and a half before the boys tip off Saturday. Carleigh Reish said conference play has felt long awaited, and the Lady Eagles feel overwhelming excitement as the 2A East games begin.
“We always go in wanting to win,” Reish said. “But we’re focused on controlling what we can control and having that same attitude through all the games.”
Like the boys program, the Lady Eagles’ 4-2 start to their season is their best since the 2015-16 season when it also started 4-2 through six games. Tongue River’s second-best team defense in the 2A has led the way, limiting its opponent to an average of 36.5 points per game.
On the other end of the floor, the Lady Eagles plan to do a better job taking care of the basketball and committing fewer turnovers through better passing around the court. Nevertheless, Tongue River ranks fifth in team scoring with an average of 46.5 points, and its 38.3 average team shooting percentage is the third best in the 2A.
Reish ranks sixth in the class for assists with an average of 2.5 per game, while Izzy Carbert’s average of 13 points per game is good for fourth best in the 2A. Cummins has spoken about the upperclassmen’s benefits to the team in the past, and noted all of the Lady Eagles commitment to daily improvement should help the team as it begins conference play.
“Every week we talk about, ‘Everything is important, and nothing is special,’” Cummins said. “Every team you face, every practice you play deserves the same amount of focus as the previous one or the next one.”
Tongue River’s focus will first turn to Wright Friday, then Big Horn Saturday.
“It’s another opportunity for us to get better,” Cummins said.
Lady Rams coachability should improve offensive, defensive performances
The Lady Eagles’ cross-county counterparts, the Big Horn Lady Rams, also think their offense could improve. Assistant coach Gabby Haefs describes the team’s emphasis on shot selection as taking the “sevens” — shots that will lead to a basket seven out of 10 times.
Though Big Horn averages just 19.2 points per game, Haefs noted the Lady Rams’ improvement on defense they’ve seen in the past six games will lead to better offense. As Haefs and head coach Kip Butler teach man-to-man defensive principles, the coaches see their athletes approach practice and games with a coachable attitude.
“No matter what we do, no matter the outcome of games, their effort is always 100%,” Haefs said. “That’s one thing that has not changed. This group of girls are workhorses.”
Sophomore Peyton McLaughlin leads the Lady Rams with 27 points, and seniors Madison Butler and Amelia Gee follow closely behind with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Regardless of a Big Horn player’s experience with the team, Haefs knows opening with the rivalry game will energize the team to begin conference play.
When Hanson finished speaking to his team Wednesday in the Tongue River High School gym, the Eagles ran a drill named “chaos” as nearly every athlete in the gym took the court to overwhelm the ball handler and practice man-to-man defense. Tongue River’s coaching staff called out adjustments for specific athletes and, again, Hanson’s message echoed in the gym and around the county as the journey to the state championship tournament begins this weekend.
“Everything is important,” Hanson said. “Everything matters.”