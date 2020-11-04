BIG HORN — The Lady Rams and Lady Eagles travel to Casper today in preparation for the 2A State Championship volleyball tournament, where both Big Horn and Tongue River play at 10 a.m. Thursday, though in separate matches and with slightly different mindsets.
Tongue River’s head coach Janelle Manore admits her team’s season has had its ups and downs but will use its 2019 state tournament experience and the Lady Eagles’ enthusiasm, which was evident at practice Tuesday by requests to keep playing past their scheduled time, at this year’s tournament.
Manore said, regardless of Tongue River’s status as the East’s No. 4 seed and the team facing the West’s No. 1 seed in its first match, the Lady Eagles plan on doing the little things right to make the big plays happen.
“Truly, it does not matter about what’s on the other side of the court,” Manore said. “You have to perform the same way and, at our best, we can beat anybody. We come in and play our game.”
And while Big Horn head coach Alli Nikont shares her cross-county rival’s sentiment about the Lady Rams concerning themselves only with what they can control, Nikont hopes Big Horn can put together its characteristic multi-point runs at the beginning of sets instead of at the end.
“We love volleyball, so the longer we play, we just get used to the game and the girls compete with passion,” Nikont said, “but I would like us to start a little faster.”
Calmer Lady Rams prepare for Greybull
Prior to the start of Big Horn’s volleyball season, first-year head coach Nikont taught her team to “embrace the suck” — to push through the inevitable hard times in practice and during matches throughout the season and use the adversity to improve.
The Lady Rams have certainly powered through hard times, often falling behind multiple points to their opponents in deciding sets, then putting together points to mount a comeback and ultimately win.
Most recently, Big Horn fell behind 8-2 to Moorcroft High School in the fifth set at the 2A Northeast Regional tournament. A Lady Rams victory ensured their first trip to the state tournament since 2017, while a loss would have ended their chances for an appearance.
Junior Torie Greenelsh started to serve as Big Horn began to claw its way back, adopting the “one more point” mentality Nikont preached. The Lady Rams mentally toughness showed, and they capitalized on unforced errors made by the Wolves and stayed aggressive to mount the 13-point comeback.
Big Horn won the set 15-8 and the match 3-2.
“We stopped focusing on the outcome and just decided to play, and when we play and have fun, we do a lot better because we don’t think about whether we’re nervous or, if we lose, our season’s over,” senior Amelia Gee said. “When we just play, it’s good for us.”
The Lady Rams lost to Sundance, the No. 1 Northeast seed, in straight sets at the regional tournament, then beat Tongue River in five sets at the 2A East conference tournament. Big Horn had to play Sundance again in the 2A East conference championship, again losing in three to earn the No. 2 East seed and face the No. 3 West team, Greybull at the state tournament.
With the tournament wins, Big Horn volleyball currently holds a 12-10 record compared to Greybull’s 10-9 mark. The Lady Rams and Lady Buffaloes were scheduled to play twice during the regular season but didn’t for various reasons, and Big Horn hopes beating Greybull will be the first step to the program’s first state championship since 2007.
Because the Lady Rams take some time to build momentum, Nikont said the team plans to arrive early at the Casper Events Center to find its rhythm more quickly and calm any nerves the team might have. However, the head coach noticed Big Horn has shown significantly less nervousness and more excitement this week during practice compared to the last.
“We’re going to go in there and take care of what we do,” Nikont said. “Sometimes, we go in there and focus on the other side of the court, so we’re totally putting the focus on us this week. … If we go and do what we do well, we’re going to have a great weekend.”
Tongue River hopes to play spoiler vs. Riverside
After Tongue River played as the No. 2 West seed against the No. 3-seeded Sundance in the first match at the 2019 2A state tournament, losing 3-1 to the eventual state champions, the Lady Eagles worked so hard during the offseason Manore said the group is one of the most competitive she’s seen as a coach.
Though physically prepared, the head coach said the state tournament especially depends on a team’s mental toughness and ability to potentially manage three games in one day.
“It’s going to take all of us,” Manore said. “Every single one of us.”
The Lady Eagles understand what Manore emphasized.
“[Our goal is] to play for each other, not to be selfish about it,” senior Izzy Carbert said. “There’s six of us on the court, and it has to be all together.”
Luckily for Tongue River, the team boasts experience from last year’s state tournament, which motivated the Lady Eagles throughout the season and can become a deciding factor in the team’s success as the No. 4 East seed (8-10) slated to play the West’s No. 1-seeded Riverside (19-1) first.
“You try to prepare as much as possible, but nothing prepares you for the real thing,” Manore said. “... Knowing what they’re walking into makes a huge difference.”
Tongue River’s familiarity with the high ceilings and eight teams playing simultaneously in the Casper Events Center, coupled with the team’s desire to improve upon its first-round exit from the 2019 tournament, results in focusing on meaningful communication and early movement during games.
To earn the 2A East’s No. 4 seed, the Lady Eagles overcame a No. 4 and No. 1 matchup — as the No. 4 Southeast seed in the regional tournament, Tongue River beat the No. 1 Pine Bluffs team and Glenrock to earn the No. 1 Southeast seed for the 2A East conference tournament.
Though the Lady Eagles faltered in a 3-2 loss to Big Horn and a 3-0 loss to Glenrock at the conference tournament to become the East’s No. 4 seed for the state competition, the team expects their experience and recent energized practices to propel them to success.
“It was a good experience last year to make it to state, but now we have to put something behind it and finish,” senior Sydnee Pitman said.
While Tongue River plans to utilize its experience and Big Horn plans to capitalize on its experience overcoming deficits, both teams have made it clear they will prioritize playing to their strengths.