BIG HORN — Kirk McLaughlin watched his Big Horn track athletes improve Thursday. It just came about a little differently than originally planned.
After a dual with Tongue River was canceled due to snow and cold, Big Horn hosted its own “Civil War” meet at practice Thursday. They split the team into four groups and competed against each other in some traditional track events — shot put, long jump, races — and some not-so-traditional track events — a basketball dunk contest and live-action version of tic-tac-toe.
“We had a lot of fun tonight, and we got more athletic because we sprinted, we jumped, we threw, and we did it at max effort,” McLaughlin, the Rams’ head coach, said.
Monday, before the spring storm even rolled into town, McLaughlin started losing faith the program with Tongue River would happen. Tuesday, Emme Mullinax suggested the Civil War-style practice as a backup plan.
Big Horn put on meets like this in the past dating back once a season for the last six or seven years. Typically, they divide into only two teams and head to Gillette, renting out the Campbell County Recreation Center for an evening.
But with the facility already booked for this week, they designated four teams and spent half the afternoon in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome at Sheridan College and the other half in the Big Horn High School gym.
The teams, named Earth, Air, Fire and Water, were picked Wednesday.
“I think my team competed really well and had solid support for each other,” said junior Cooper Garber, who helped the Air team take first place.
“Honestly, I think our team did the best cheering out of any team, so that’s a win in my heart,” Mullinax of the third-place Water squad said.
At Sheridan College, the teams utilized the upper track around the top of the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome for the racing events. They ran individual timed heats and relay races.
Afterward, back at the Big Horn gym, they cycled through events on the gym floor. The two main events were the dunk contest on a lowered hoop, Garber and Mullinax’s favorite of the night, and a relay game where two participants from different teams raced down the basketball court to place a mark on a tic-tac-toe board on the floor. To win, a group had to claim three boxes in a row on the board like a real game of tic-tac-toe.
Unlike a normal meet, all of the athletes competed in each event. Throwers ran relay races, and sprinters attempted shot put throws.
“I think it showed how much fun we can have if we just let loose a little bit,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin loves this season’s crew so far. The 50-person roster is talented and knows how to have fun together. It has even incorporated the occasional dance into its warmup routines.
The Rams have participated in two official meets. The boys and girls both finished second at the Tongue River Invite last week. Though they don’t anticipate rescheduling Thursday’s dual with Tongue River, they have five meets left on the schedule. They’re back in action April 23 at the Dan Hansen Invite in Sheridan.
“This track season,” Mullinax said, “has been so much fun.”