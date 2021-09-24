BIG HORN — Cade Butler finally had the opportunity to showcase his breakaway speed.
Or something like that.
With eight minutes left in the third quarter and the Big Horn Rams clinging to a 10-8 lead over Burns, Butler grabbed an interception and saw open field in front of him.
“I’m notorious for being slow,” Butler, a senior, said. “I’m really slow. I was just focusing on turning on the jets and getting into the end zone.”
He did, returning it for a touchdown.
The pick-six gave Big Horn a 17-8 advantage, one it never surrendered. The Rams claimed their second victory of the season, 30-8, over the Broncs Friday at Big Horn High School.
“It feels really good,” junior Cooper Garber said. “Coming into it — I’ll be honest — I was a little nervous. We came out a little slow, but we just kept pushing and pushing, and things started to click. It felt really good to get a good conference win.”
The Rams scored first on a field goal, but Burns soon struck back with a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to make it 8-3.
Big Horn was also without head coach Kirk McLaughlin, who spent the week at home due to illness. McLaughlin helped create the game plan for Friday, but at practice and against Burns, his assistant coaches were directing the show.
“It was just kind of a well-oiled machine,” offensive coordinator Andrew Marcure said. “We had the routine and procedures in place. We have great kids who are elite at understanding the game plan and then teaching themselves and others.”
The Rams wrestled back a 10-8 lead with a 32-yard touchdown toss from Garber to junior Wyatt Brown. They had the chance to extend it, pushing the ball inside Burns’ 10-yard line with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, but they turned it over on downs before intermission.
Then came Butler’s first interception, which gifted Big Horn another touchdown.
And then came his second interception.
Junior Dylan Greenough-Groom also recorded two picks to tie Butler for the team lead.
“As long as I’ve been here, any time that ball is in the air, I just feel like it’s a pick because our fundamentals in our defensive backfield are so sound,” Marcure said. “Our kids work so hard.”
In the final two minutes of the third quarter, Garber threw a screen pass to senior Jax Zimmer, who took it 32 yards for a score. Garber ran for another touchdown to settle the Rams’ lead at 30-8 in the fourth.
Overall, Garber completed 14 of his 27 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He gave away one interception. Butler paced the team in receiving with five catches for 82 yards.
Next Friday, Big Horn hits the road again, traveling to Torrington for a 5 p.m. game. The Rams will look to get above .500 for the first time this season. The game will air on the NFHS Network.
“We have to keep working,” Butler said. “Got a big one next week.”