BIG HORN — The final ball fell of the season fell in Casper. The Big Horn volleyball players had just been upset in the 2A state championship game.
Big Horn started its season last weekend at the Douglas Invitational. Big Horn went 3-0 day one to advance to the gold bracket and stand at a 4-2 record after facing a few 3A teams. This season’s hopes remain high for the Rams and are hungry for success after how last season finished.
“Any failure is just another step to learning and growing,” head coach Alli Nikont said. “We didn’t lose many games last season, so some the learning opportunities were missed because of that. We expect setbacks this season but our ultimate goal is to hang a banner on the wall.”
Big Horn won a state championship in 2021 and seek to tattoo the gymnasium wall with another banner.
Nikont expressed she was pleased with the way her team started the season on opening weekend.
“We had moments where games could have gone either direction, and they dug in and refused to lose games. I was happy to see that,” Nikont said.
The Rams graduated five seniors over the offseason. Winning many games to open the season gave the team confidence.
“It’s good knowing we can still hang in there after graduating five,” Nikont said. “We weren’t sure what this year would quite look like but we’ve built a strong foundation.”
Last year’s Big Horn team feature four All-Staters and three are returning: Emme Mulinax, Emma Prior and Saydee Zimmer.
“They’re fun to watch,” Nikont said. “They’re dynamic of the court. They’re students of the game and great humans outside the gym. In the gym, they work hard and set the culture here. Everyone follows right behind them.”
Big Horn will face the defending champion Burns next Friday at Big Horn’s Invitational.
“The match has been lit and it keeps burning,” Zimmer said. “We have this feeling towards Burns and we just want to beat them. It’s something that we have in mind.”
Prior and Zimmer have played varsity for all four season’s at Big Horn.
“The pregame nerves are still there, but it’s not an overwhelming feeling. The feeling of excitement is still there,” Prior said.
Nikont is coaching her fourth season at Big Horn. Prior and Zimmer have always been on Nikont’s Big Horn teams.
“She’s been great at building a positive team culture,” Prior said. “It’s one of the things that put this program on the map. Our skill has improved under coach Nikont. We feel comfortable to by ourselves in vulnerable situations which ultimately helps us grow.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.