BIG HORN — The final ball fell of the season fell in Casper. The Big Horn volleyball players had just been upset in the 2A state championship game.

Big Horn started its season last weekend at the Douglas Invitational. Big Horn went 3-0 day one to advance to the gold bracket and stand at a 4-2 record after facing a few 3A teams. This season’s hopes remain high for the Rams and are hungry for success after how last season finished.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

