CASPER — Torie Greenelsh thinks, a long time from now, she’ll still remember her teammates’ eyes.
Reddened and misty, but happy.
Tears fell as soon as the match-winning point dropped to the floor Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper and kept falling for a while afterward. With a 3-2 victory over Sundance, the Big Horn Lady Rams became 2A State Champions.
Greenelsh thinks she and Kelanie Lamb were the only two Lady Rams not to cry.
“Isn’t that weird?” Greenelsh, a senior, asked head coach Alli Nikont as the team was leaving the court. “It’ll come. I think Kelanie didn’t cry yet, either. Kelanie is a sophomore, though, so I feel a little weird.”
But for some, the tears began before the match even ended. At multiple points, Big Horn was in trouble.
It claimed the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-23, before losing the next two in not-so-grand fashion, 25-15 and 25-12.
“I cried in the fourth set and at the end. It was a lot,” sophomore Saydee Zimmer said with a laugh. “I think it was just frustration (in the fourth). We were holding on strong. Then, things started not going our way, and we got a little chippy at each other. Coach brought us in and said, ‘You guys can rely on each other and can trust what you’ve done this season.’”
At the start, the fifth set resembled the third and fourth. The Lady Bulldogs jumped to an early 7-3 lead, forcing a Big Horn timeout.
“We tried different tactics,” Nikont said about getting the momentum back in the last three sets. “We tried to love them through it. We tried tough love. But we’re pretty honest with the girls. At one point, it was, ‘You’ve got to look your teammate in the eye and decide you’re going to give them everything you’ve got right now. Our motto all year has been ‘Leave no doubt.’ Can you look your teammate in the eye and leave no doubt that you did everything for them today?’”
The Lady Rams scored the first point after the timeout before surrendering one to Sundance. Then, Big Horn rattled off five consecutive points to take its first lead of the set, 9-8.
Sundance tied it at 9-9, but the Lady Rams scored two straight to make it 11-9. They never trailed again and won the set 15-11 to clinch the championship.
They dogpiled in the middle of the court.
“I think I hugged Saydee when I hit the ground,” freshman Emme Mullinax said.
After a few seconds, the Lady Rams stood up and shook hands with Sundance.
If the tears weren’t flowing already, they started then. The Big Horn players spent the next 10 minutes hugging everyone in sight.
“We were so close as a team,” Zimmer said. I’ve never had that type of bond before.”
“We’re always going to be there for each other, even after the season,” Mullinax added.
Overall, the Lady Rams finished the season with a 23-11-2 record. This year is the first time Big Horn has won a volleyball state championship since 2009.
“I just could not be more proud of a group of girls,” Nikont said. “They have worked for everything they earned this season. I’m sad that today is our last day together.”