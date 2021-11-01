DAYTON — The Big Horn Lady Rams and the Tongue River Lady Eagles woke up Saturday morning in different situations but with the same nervous feelings.
After two wins Friday, Big Horn already had clinched a state tournament berth. That pressure was over and done with. But the Lady Rams were slated for a Saturday afternoon regional championship match against Sundance — their biggest contest of the season to date.
The Lady Eagles also had their most important match of the season Saturday. They needed to beat Wright to qualify for the state event this week in Casper. If they lost, their season was finished.
But both teams took care of business in the 2A East Regional Tournament at Tongue River High School. Big Horn claimed the title with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Lady Bulldogs, and Tongue River reserved a spot in the state tournament with a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Panthers.
Big Horn (24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 14-25, 21-19) dropped the first set to Sundance before taking the next two. Then, it uncharacteristically struggled in the fourth.
“Volleyball is such a weird game,” head coach Alli Nikont said. “... It just seemed like we flatlined for a minute. Sometimes, that will happen. You’re coming off of adrenaline. We just needed to reset and refocus at that point. We started to go into panic mode, and we forgot some of the basics that had gotten us to where we were.”
The lead flipped back and forth in the deciding fifth set. The Lady Rams called a timeout with Sundance ahead 14-12, but they scored two in a row to force extra action. The two squads traded points until Big Horn won 21-19.
“I was like, 'OK, just over and in,’” said sophomore setter Emma Prior, who served the final point. “I took my time and did my routine. Took a deep breath. Just over and in. That’s all I needed to do, and I knew my team would take care of the rest.”
Prior did hit the ball over the net and kept it inbounds, and her teammates did take care of the rest for the victory.
“It was everything a championship game should be,” Nikont said. “Credit to Sundance. They competed. We proved, when things get tough, we can still go win a game.”
Tongue River had a little bit of an easier time in its must-win game. The Lady Eagles beat Wright in three straight sets (25-23, 25-14, 25-13), and with the exception of the first one, they jumped to early leads and never looked back.
“I’m excited to have another week with these girls,” head coach Janelle Manore said. “I know they’re excited.”
Like Big Horn, the Lady Eagles also showcased their ability to slice through adversity. They lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Sundance Friday. A win would’ve given them a championship date with Big Horn, but instead, they had to take down Wright to continue their season.
“I think it speaks great amounts about our team,” senior outside hitter Jane Pendergast said. “We’re all there for each other and understand that, although it was a really bad loss, we just have the ability to battle back. It was really cool. I’m very proud of them.”
Tongue River earned an appearance in the regional third-place match with the victory over Wright but fell to Moorcroft 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 26-28, 15-7) later Saturday afternoon.
Now, Big Horn and the Lady Eagles will head to Casper.
The Lady Rams enter the state tournament as the east region’s No. 1 seed. They will play Shoshoni, the west’s No. 4, at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Tongue River will line up against the west’s top team, Riverside, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Like the regional tournaments, state is a two-and-out event, so regardless of either team’s Thursday result, both will take the court again Friday. All matches will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center.