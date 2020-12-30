RANCHESTER — During Tongue River High School’s wrestling practice at the Ranchester Community Center, three Big Horn Ram wrestlers mingle with their Eagle counterparts. But when jogging the perimeter of the wrestling room between drilling with teammates and when the team gathers at the end of practice to talk about discipline during the holiday break, it is impossible to tell the difference between the traditional rivals.
A Big Horn face mask sits on a wrestler’s tennis shoes at the side of the wrestling mat, the Rams’ cars log more mileage during wrestling season and the first couple practices include lighthearted banter about the Big Horn-Tongue River football rivalry. When head coach CJ Scholl whistles to start drills, however, the burgundy and gold affiliation melts into a green and white camaraderie and a mutual love of the sport.
“It’s really amazing,” Big Horn sophomore AJ Moline said. “Usually we have a rivalry on the field during football season but coming here during wrestling season, it’s like a family. I get to enjoy it with all of my friends and just have fun.”
Moline, a 10-year wrestling veteran, along with freshmen Connor Morris and Jacob Brown travel from Big Horn every day for the two-hour practice with the Tongue River students.
When Moline started wrestling with the Eagles last year, he said he received a warm welcome and shared in the team’s excitement at the increase in the number of athletes competing for Tongue River. He serves as the informal Big Horn captain this year, helping to coordinate a carpool system for the Rams’ wrestlers and talking up the Tongue River program to interested Big Horn students.
The smaller, 18-person wrestling team allows for one-on-one time with the “awesome” Tongue River coaches — one of Moline’s favorite parts of the program — and the family feel Scholl works to establish at the beginning of the season.
“It’s not, ‘We know they’re Big Horn, and we’re TR, we hate each other in the fall and in the winter we have to come together,’” Scholl said. “They’re just another kid. When we’re in this room, we wear green.”
Scholl doesn’t treat a Ram newcomer differently than a freshman Tongue River wrestler. He communicates his expectations for each athlete and explains how wrestling may look like an individual sport but is a team sport “through and through.” Scholl has seen wrestlers from opposing schools drill with each other prior to the state championship competition — a testament to the bond between wrestlers regardless of school affiliation.
The Eagles’ head coach jokes about the “elephant in the room” but sees the rivalry transform into pride as the Big Horn and Tongue River wrestlers develop and perfect their skills throughout the season. For the three-year-old program, the hard work the athletes put in and the progress they make defines the success of the team amid formal competition.
Now a two-year veteran of the program, Moline expresses similar excitement to Scholl and his Tongue River teammates whenever a new wrestler joins the program. Eagles junior Adam Stainbrook, one of Moline’s closest friends on the team, said the program has always been team-oriented, making it easier for the Tongue River and Big Horn athletes to set aside their cross-county loyalties and work together for the betterment of the team.
“Even if we have a rivalry with them, it’s just about wrestling,” Stainbrook said. “We’re a team. We’re a family. … As long as we’re wearing the same uniform, it doesn’t matter.”