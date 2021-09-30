DAYTON — If Sam Patterson’s memory serves him correctly, he had driven through Pendleton, Oregon, one time before this spring, on the route to a family vacation to the West Coast.
Now, he lives there.
Patterson, a 2021 Tongue River High School graduate, signed to play college basketball at Blue Mountain Community College in late May. He always dreamed of playing college hoops. Now that he’s there, he just has to get used to it all, though he claims it’s no big deal.
“I really like it here,” Patterson said.
Blue Mountain’s head basketball coach, Doug Baxter, first found Patterson on a recruiting website. Baxter had never coached a player from Wyoming before, but he needed to replace a starting center who averaged a double-double last season. He needed size and rebounding.
So when he saw Patterson’s profile — and his listed height of 6-foot-5 — Baxter messaged Tongue River’s head coach, Tyler Hanson. Then, he hit up Patterson in late April. The two chatted on the phone, then on Zoom. Patterson traveled to campus for a visit and a workout in late May.
“It was better than I thought it was going to be,” Patterson said. “And the coaching staff, they were really nice. Just felt welcoming.”
He inked his letter of intent just a few days later and moved into an off-campus apartment in August.
In Pendleton, Patterson sees some familiar things. Blue Mountain has a reputation as an agricultural college, and at approximately 16,700 people according to 2019 census data, Pendleton’s population resembles Sheridan’s. The town just held its annual rodeo earlier this month.
“I think it kind of fit his lifestyle, and that’s the kind of kid I’m looking for — those hard-working, ranch/farm kids that will do the things we ask them to,” Baxter said.
Patterson misses his family from almost 13 hours and a timezone away. He said it was a “surreal” feeling when his parents dropped him off in Pendleton. But he enjoys the independence of college so far.
On the court, Baxter has been excited for Patterson’s future. The team has been working out together but starts official practices Friday.
“It all comes back to his work ethic,” Baxter said. “That’s what’s been really great so far. That, and he’s just a good kid … He has more bounce than I thought he did and that I had seen on film. He’s raw. He’s a good (Northwest Athletic Conference) player. It’ll just take him a little bit of time to adjust.”
Because he will soon have to clang around the paint with players as big as 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-9, Patterson focused on beefing up this summer. When he signed with Blue Mountain, he weighed 170 pounds. Now, he’s 180 through eating bigger portions, drinking protein shakes and staying in the weight room.
“It’s so much faster than high school,” Patterson said. “It’s fun competition, though. Everybody’s, like, the best player on their high school teams.”
As a high school senior last year, Patterson earned all-state honors. He averaged 8.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Baxter expects Patterson to use those skills and come off the bench to begin his freshman season at Blue Mountain.
“He wants me to rebound and score down low,” Patterson said.
That is one thing that hasn’t changed since high school or before.
“That’s what I’ve been doing my whole life.”