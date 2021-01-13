SHERIDAN — Sheridan senior Justin Vela began putting together a highlight tape prior to the start of the 2020 football season. Encouraged by a meeting with the Black Hills State University football coach who showed interest in the lineman in the fall, Vela finished his highlight reel the same day.
As Vela published the video on social media and sent it to the area’s university coaches, the coaching staff at Dickinson State University expressed their interest in having the 275-pound, 6’4” lineman who’s always been “Big Red,” sign a letter of intent to play for the Blue Hawks.
After Vela and his family visited Dickinson, North Dakota, heard more about the football program’s culture and saw the athletic facilities, he knew he wanted to be a Blue Hawk for the next four years. The fact that Vela’s older brother had been good friends with current Dickinson quarterback and Sheridan graduate Drew Boedecker and that fellow senior Kyle Meinecke signed his letter of intent in December helped Vela make the decision.
“And, well, there’s a Buffalo Wild Wings,” Vela said.
The lighthearted and candid statement drew laughs from coaches and family gathered to watch Vela pen his commitment, though Broncs offensive line coach Kevin Rizer knows Vela’s character extends from jokes about wing restaurants to seriousness when studying football film to dedication to the game.
“What I love about Justin is his commitment to the game,” Rizer said. “... His commitment mentally to the game and his work ethic has just been tremendous to watch.”
“He’s grown over time into a great young man and a great football player,” Sheridan High School head football coach Jeff Mowry said.
Rizer remembers Vela partaking in the Little Guy football camps and has enjoyed seeing the lineman develop into an athlete who understands defensive schemes and various techniques he can employ based on how an opposing defensive lineman plays. Vela won’t be outworked mentally or physically by a teammate or opponent, Rizer ensures.
During football season, the sophomore- to senior-aged offensive linemen and Rizer spend every lunch together, and Rizer points to Vela’s character as the reason the senior keeps stopping by during his lunch period to talk with the Broncs coach after football season has ended. The pair’s relationship, which Rizer cherishes, prompted Vela to seek a similar culture wherever he considered playing collegiately.
“Everything the offensive line coach was talking about is what Coach Rizer talks about,” Vela said. “And they hold us to the same standards.”
Vela’s mother, Stephanie, thought the same of Dickinson’s coaching staff as they sent texts to Vela throughout the season wishing him luck, congratulating him on victories and lamenting losses. The Velas feel excited to see Justin’s hard work in and out of the classroom come to fruition with the letter of intent signing Tuesday.
“It’s nice he gets recognized for his hard work,” Stephanie Vela said. “And he’s passionate about it, so it’s exciting.”
The Wyoming Coaches Association named Vela to the offensive lineman all-conference second-team. Off the field, Wyoming’s chapter of the National Football Foundation named Vela one of 16 Sheridan seniors nominees for this year’s Scholar Athlete awards. Vela will study mathematical education and remembers wanting to be a math teacher ever since he was a little kid, around the same time he started playing football.
“I’m going to work extremely hard,” Vela said. “I’m not going to let this opportunity go to waste.”
Vela will join Bronc teammate Meinecke and Sheridan graduate Boedecker at Dickinson in the fall, playing as part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, an entity similar to the NCAA but for smaller colleges and universities. The Blue Hawks recently won its sixth-straight North Star Athletic Association conference football championship.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Vela said. “Definitely thankful for this opportunity. It feels a little weird, like I’m looking from the outside and everything is all zoomed out.”