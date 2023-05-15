SHERIDAN — It takes a village.

Hosting a soccer tournament that features 276 matches takes a lot of planning and manpower. The Sheridan County Soccer Association along with its soccer club - the Sheridan Storm, hosted the Bighorn Mountain Cup Saturday and Sunday at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. The Storm junior soccer teams played well as other squads from Wyoming and neighboring states as well. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

