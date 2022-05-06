SHERIDAN — Coordinator Jim Manor would be the first person to tell you the Bighorn Mountain Soccer Cup takes a lot of time and energy to coordinate with more than 160 teams from the tri-state area in two days of soccer tournament action in one location in Sheridan County.
With the help of volunteers and paid officials, though, Manor anticipates his second successful tournament since taking over the event from Jimmy Legerski just before COVID-19 hit.
“It’s pretty impressive to see that a group of people can come together and make that happen,” Manor said. “It’s pretty neat.”
Manor works for and with the Sheridan County Soccer Association, filled with dedicated parents willing to lend a hand in coordination efforts while Manor tackles large ticket items like creating the tournament schedule by hand and delivering the bad news for teams awaiting an open spot on a waiting list. Parents of young soccer athletes take on other duties, one of which includes finding individuals or groups to operate as field marshals.
Field marshals sit stationed among the 28 soccer fields, ensuring through walkie-talkie communication referees make it to the right field at the right time, hurt players receive ice and quarrels between parents end in amicable resolutions.
Annually, the Sheridan High School football team conducts front gate operations, taking and selling admissions for those entering and assisting with parking. This year, the field marshals will primarily consist of 4-H group members throughout Sheridan County looking to complete easy, yet dedicated, hours to fundraise for their respective 4-H group.
“We’re bringing business and community vitality,” Sheridan 4-H Educator Emily Swinyer said. “4-H isn’t just showing critters. It’s also about, our 4-H pledge is, ‘For our club, for our community, for our country.’ It’s about coming together for a greater good, so this is one way that we can do that.”
Anyone serving as a field marshal over the two-day tournament receive a portion of the proceeds from the tournament as a donation made by the Sheridan County Soccer Association. Sheridan County 4-H members, Swinyer said, naturally fit the field marshal position, as giving back to communities that give so much to them is woven into the fabric of the organization as a whole.
“It’s just something that comes natural to them,” Swinyer said.
The newest Sheridan County 4-H group, Goose Creek Livestock, includes Sheridan County Soccer Association registrar and mother Jessica Barnes and her family. She said working at the Bighorn Mountain Soccer Cup served as a perfect opportunity for the new group to earn some fundraising dollars in an easier way than having to sell something.
“The club that we are in is a newer established club, so we have zero funds,” Barnes said. “I was like, ‘Hey, we need everybody to sign up.’”
The more folks volunteering in all areas of the tournament, the easier set-up, implementation and take-down goes, Manor said, and he welcomed anyone willing to take a few hours to volunteer throughout the weekend, especially during set up and take down. The Big Horn Equestrian Center transforms from a massive empty field to a soccer mecca, with 56 soccer goals, freshly painted white boundary lines and flags interspersed to guide players.
While set up for the event is well underway, volunteers are welcome to reach out to the Sheridan County Soccer Association — via email at sheridanstormsoccer@gmail.com — if they would like to contribute hours during the event or to help deconstruct the fields after Sunday’s action concludes.