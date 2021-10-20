SHERIDAN — The Bill Brooks Memorial Tennis Tournament took place last weekend at the Sheridan High School tennis courts. Seventy people participated.
The results are as follows:
- Luke Lawson and Quinton Suska beat Bob Faurot and David Koehn in two sets (6-2, 6-4) in the men’s doubles finals.
- Ethan Bartholomew beat Sean Brown in two sets (6-0, 6-2) in the men’s singles finals.
- Kelley Glackin and Quinton Suska beat Lisa and Daryll Kutz in two sets (6-0, 6-1) in the mixed doubles finals.
- Lexi Carroll and Lisa Porter beat Carol McQuire and Vicki Jost in two sets (6-3, 6-4) in the women’s doubles finals.
- Kelley Glackin beat Noelle Graham in two sets (6-0, 6-1) in the women’s singles finals.
A dozen competitors came from outside of Sheridan County, including one person from out of state. Four traveled from Gillette, three hailed from Rock Springs and Cody each, and one drove from Powell.