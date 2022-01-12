SHERIDAN — Blake Billings lost his old jersey.
He searched for it when he got home and dug up a Sheridan Hawks road sweater. But the main one he needed — the white home jersey with No. 14 on the back — was nowhere to be found.
He pivoted to No. 10 for the entirety of his five-game return to the Hawks during the last few weeks. That wasn’t the only thing that had changed since the last time Billings suited up in Sheridan.
“It definitely was a little bit weird,” Billings said.
Still, he doesn’t regret his brief return.
Billings, a Sheridan native who spent the previous two seasons playing for the Hawks before departing to Grand Canyon University last summer, rejoined the team during his winter break and appeared in five games. He had no plans of doing so until interim Hawks head coach Chad Bailey planted and started watering the idea.
“I didn’t exactly beg, but I asked super nicely if he’d join us,” Bailey said with a grin.
It was a win-win situation. Billings would stay in playing shape during his winter hiatus from his college hockey team. Bailey would add a player who scored the second-most points in the North American 3 Hockey League last year.
“I decided I had nothing better to do than play some hockey,” Billings said.
He flew back to Sheridan Dec. 17. On the 18th, he was on the Hawks’ bus en route to Gillette. He assisted on both goals in their 4-2 loss that night. The next day, he headed to Minnesota for the NA3HL Showcase.
Not a slow winter break.
Overall, Billings scored 11 points, which ranks ninth on Sheridan’s squad this year despite playing at least 17 less games than seven of the eight players in front of him. The Hawks went 2-3 during his return. He sniped the winning goal in overtime during the showcase’s first game.
“He just helped us out with our speed and pace of play,” Bailey said. “He’s a talented kid who can play at this level at a dominant pace. I thought that was something our guys needed to see … I’d say he’s gotten better (since leaving for college).”
The Hawks had shifted since then, too. Bailey took over as head coach, leaving Sheridan without an assistant. He brought changes like allowing music at practice. That was a rarity while Billings was on the full-time roster. This year’s team is 5-31, far from last year’s 39-1 record.
Billings didn’t see many familiar faces, either. Aside from his younger brother, McCaffrey, and Taylor Frerichs, the rest of last season’s Hawks aged out of the league or left to pursue new opportunities.
Billings served as a captain last year. McCaffrey and Frerichs hold that title this season. Frerichs even stole Billings’ old locker room stall.
“I didn’t (ask for it back),” Billings said. “I figured he started there. He can choose whatever spot he wants. He’s one of the captains now.”
And he never did find his No. 14 jersey.
He hopped on the plane and traveled back to Phoenix Jan. 4. He had a college game Jan. 7.
That’s it for Billings in the NA3HL. Currently a 20-year-old, he will pass the league’s age limit later this year.
But he has his own things going. A new town, new school, new team. He is majoring in business, marketing and advertising with post-graduate real estate dreams. He said that could change, though.
He knows that.