SHERIDAN — She heard a pop March 3, and that’s when she knew her senior athletic seasons would change.
Sydni Bilyeu and the Lady Broncs basketball team was just a day away from competing at home against Campbell County March 4. She was at practice and jumped to catch the ball. Bilyeu heard a loud pop from her knee region. Bilyeu was then lying on the court, unable to stand.
Then came the swelling.
That’s when she knew her ACL was torn.
As a result, Bilyeu sat out the remainder of basketball season and couldn’t play on the pitch for soccer in the spring either
“It took some time to process what had happened. It felt surreal that it was over. It was difficult the first couple of months, then I realized I couldn’t dwell on it any longer,” Bilyeu said.
Girls basketball head coach Ryan Sullivan encouraged Bilyeu to take a leadership role on the team.
“She was vocal about the things she liked and didn’t like as far as what we were doing in games. I have a text on my phone from her suggesting what we can do to improve our outcome,” Sullivan said. “It’s not the role that she wanted but she was really mature about how she handled things and still made sure that whatever role she did have, she embraced it.”
Prior to her injury, Bilyeu was a four-time tennis All-Stater and was a contributor in winning the girls state championship in 2019. Bilyeu and the Lady Broncs finished in third place her sophomore year and was recognized as an All-Conference player. She was second-team All-State and first-team All-Region her junior season on the hardwood. She was an All-State midfielder on the soccer team her junior season.
Bilyeu had the opportunity to coach her sister Ella Bilyeu, who is a senior on the basketball and soccer teams.
“It’s been awesome coaching (Ella), even though it’s bittersweet,” Bilyeu said. “I thought I was going to play with her but she’s been playing more minutes and playing so well. I was able to coach her to be the best she can be.”
Sullivan expressed how impressed he was with Sydni Bilyeu in the games and practices that followed her injury.
“I don’t think there was anybody on our roster who would have handled it as well as she did. She is such a mature kid already. It’s not surprising that she handled it as well as she did,” Sullivan said.
When asked about the relationship of the sisterhood, Sydni Bilyeu acknowledged there may have been rough spots and fighting in the past, but that has come to change.
“When we were younger, it was rough. We’re best friends now,” Bilyeu said.
Bilyeu coached her sister in soccer as well. Head coach Kevin Rizer sings high praises to what Bilyeu brought to his team.
“In a lot of ways (Sydni) is the heart and soul to our team,” Rizer said. “Having her still on the team was important. (Ella) came into her place. She was able to connect with her sister, because they have a very close bond. Sydni is all around a quality person.”
Bilyeu has made a difference outside the athletic realm as well. She has spent time interning at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and had the opportunity to work radiology at the Welch Cancer Center along other departments.
Bilyeu’s long term career goal is to become an oncology physician assistant. She said she always wanted to help people in the medical field but was inspired by the help that assisted her grandmother, Linda Bilyeu, when she battled cancer before dying.
“I want to in a way live in her image and give back to those people,” Bilyeu said. “She was very kind and gave back. Even when she was sick, she was focused on other people. I strive to portray that same character and desire to help others who may be faced with a cancer diagnosis.”
Bilyeu, recipient of The Sheridan Press’ 2023 Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance is a member of National Honors Society and Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and played part in a We The People state championship and earned a divisional award at the national competition in Washington, D.C. Bilyeu has a 4.0 GPA with five Advanced Placement and college courses.
Bilyeu will pursue a bachelor’s degree at the University of Wyoming.