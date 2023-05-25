SHS Grad Tab_SK 002.jpg
Sheridan senior Sydni Bilyeu Thursday, May 4, 2023. Bilyeu plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — She heard a pop March 3, and that’s when she knew her senior athletic seasons would change.

Sydni Bilyeu and the Lady Broncs basketball team was just a day away from competing at home against Campbell County March 4. She was at practice and jumped to catch the ball. Bilyeu heard a loud pop from her knee region. Bilyeu was then lying on the court, unable to stand.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

