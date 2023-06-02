SHERIDAN — The pride of Wyoming clads a new beer can at Black Tooth Brewing Company.
The state of Wyoming, in a joint effort with University of Wyoming Athletics department announced in a press release May 19, a craft beer collaboration with Black Tooth Brewing Company headquartered in Sheridan.
The local release party Saturday drew in roughly 300 people and Gov. Mark Gordon addressed the patrons. University of Wyoming personnel were also present.
The Wyoming Golden Ale features two can designs, to be rotated seasonally. The first was introduced at the reveal party locally at Black Tooth Brewing Company The can features a state of Wyoming branded design featuring the Bucking Horse & Rider. The can that recognizes the rich history of the Cowboy State’s usage of the Bucking Horse and Rider by utilizing the license plate imaging will be available until Labor Day every calendar year.
The second label will be made available afterward in time for the Wyoming Cowboys football season. The can is cladded in University of Wyoming brown and gold and features the mascot, Pistol Pete along with lyrics from “Ragtime Cowboy Joe.”
The cans were designed by Kevin Meyer, who also designed the Black Tooth Brewing Co. logo and other marketing logos.
Wyoming Golden Ale is described as a light-bodied; straw-colored beer that is complemented by subtle fruity notes reminiscent of pineapple. It’s a 4.5% Alcohol by Volume beverage.
“It's an easy beer to consume and for a very broad demographic,” Barnes told The Press. “It's not hoppy. It's not bitter. It's not high alcohol. It's targeting the widest audience that we could.
University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman expressed his excitement about the new product in the press release.
"We are very excited for this collaboration with Black Tooth Brewing," Burman said. "The product and packaging of Wyoming Golden Ale is special and unique that will highlight this great state.”
Barnes was thrilled to pair the Black Tooth Brewing Co. brand along with the state's only four-year university.
“It's special to us as Wyoming residents to have (Black Tooth’s) icon which continues to have philosophy and grow in the state of Wyoming to be incorporated with the most iconic of logos in the state of Wyoming,” Barnes said. “I guess it’s validation that you're on the right track and people are drawn to the business and to your product, which is very gratifying.”
Barnes said he was approached by the university and Wyoming Secretary of State 18 to 24 months ago and shared their desire to see the Bucking Horse and Rider on a beer can. There was a request for proposals sent last fall. From there, it was a four-to-five-month process of written and oral presentations along with sampling. Black Tooth Brewing Co. was awarded the contract all Wyoming breweries were given an opportunity to bid on.
“I believe there were six or seven that submitted proposals and three finalists were asked to do an oral presentation,” Barnes said.
The contract allows Black Tooth Brewing Co. to use the Bucking Horse and Rider for three years.
The cans may be purchased at the brewery and various other local distributors.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.