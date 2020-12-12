CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team started practice with dynamic stretches and laughter, as head coach Bo Benth put down laminated practice plans under different baskets for the post players and guards Wednesday.
Working first with the post players then running a slow-motion version of an offensive play with the whole team, Benth led practice as it evolved into a scrimmage between the high school Panthers and the middle school players practicing on the other side of the gym.
Occasionally directing the players through the offensive and defensive moments, there were times when Benth let the Panthers talk through the scheme on the court. Whenever a Panther subbed out of the game, he made sure to talk to them about her several minutes of play.
Benth’s ability to start practice with energy while taking the time to explain fundamentals already stands out to his players and will define his first year as the Lady Panthers’ head coach.
“That’s something I try to remember all the time — we’re looking to get better every day and improve and have fun and just have a great experience,” Benth said. “That’s ultimately my goal: be the best team we can be at the end of the season.”
Senior Krista Malli said Benth’s fun to be around and “down-to-earth,” and the team’s shier teammates respond well to his coaching style. She watches players like Kamy Michelena “light up” during drills as Benth encourages the players to hustle and raise their energy.
“Walking into the gym, you’re excited and pumped,” Malli said, “and like, ‘Yes, I want to be here.’”
Benth grew up in Sheridan, a self-described “gym rat,” playing football and baseball when he was younger then gravitating toward the game of basketball in middle school. He went to basketball summer camps and played at the YMCA, trying to convince the older kids to let him play with them.
He watched the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan dominate the NBA — which explains his loyalty to Chicago-area sports teams and why he wore a Chicago Cubs baseball hat during practice Wednesday — and found he preferred playing basketball.
“I love the game of basketball,” Benth said. “I love the girls. I love being in the gym every day.”
After graduating high school, Benth studied elementary education at the University of Wyoming and went on to coach basketball as an assistant at NSI Academy, then coached junior high basketball at Holy Name School for the past four years. Benth’s teams played Arvada-Clearmont and when the head coaching position opened for the Lady Panthers this offseason, he applied and was hired soon after.
Benth’s even-keel coaching style comes from his youth baseball coaches who led with patience and focused on the process, while his experience with younger basketball players heightened his understanding that every season is a marathon and not a sprint.
“I think you learn a lot when you work with younger kids like that,” Benth said. “I remind myself of the process and what I want to pass along to the kids.”
Working with older athletes, Benth notices the faster pace of the game and increased athleticism of the Lady Panthers. He said the hardworking, “ranch-type kids” have picked up the offensive and defensive schemes he hopes to run, though the head coach spends time coaching fundamentals and skills, as well.
Malli enjoys the cross-instruction and cross-development when the Lady Panthers start practice with ball-handling drills and switch between post player and guard work, regardless of past experience. She’s already seen her teammates improve, and they laugh about Benth jumping into their mid-practice conversations in his attempt to get to know his players.
But the team’s time in study hall before practice, playing games amid completing assignments coupled with Benth’s patience and process-focused coaching style lends itself to the Lady Panthers goal of improving on their 9-13 (4-4 conference) record from last season.
And his love of the game bleeds into his practices and seeps into his athletes.
“Just being in the gym every day, working with the kids and teaching the game,” Benth said about his favorite part of coaching. “Being around them, they have such enthusiasm for things and great personalities — it’s just fun. It’s a great experience, and I like being a part of that.”