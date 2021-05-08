SHERIDAN — Friday’s regular season finale and senior night for the Sheridan High School boys soccer team didn’t end the way the Broncs wanted it to against the visiting Thunder Basin, leaving teary-eyed seniors walking off their home field for the last time following a 3-1 loss to the Bolts. But a goal from freshman Dane Steel with just under three minutes to play in the game gave Sheridan a spark and proved the 4A East’s best can be beaten.
“We got it going on them,” senior Xander Coon said. “Which means they’re not unbeatable. … Yeah, it hurts right now, it sucks a lot, but we’re going to be hungry next time we see them.”
Thunder Basin allowed a goal for the first time this season against Campbell County Thursday in a 7-1 win over the Camels — the Bolts put together 12 straight shutouts prior to Thursday’s game, and the Broncs prevented them from adding another with Steel’s goal in the 38th minute of the second half.
Despite the invigorating score from Steel late in the contest, Thunder Basin snapped Sheridan’s eight-game winning streak and finished its season a lossless 14-0.
“We made a few small mistakes and they capitalized on them,” head coach Scott Soderstrom said. “And [Thunder Basin] had some very nice finishes too, and a couple mental mistakes for the first and third goals, stuff that compounded on us that we can fix.”
The Broncs and Bolts boasted the two best records in the 4A East before Friday’s game, with Sheridan holding a 11-2 (10-1 conference) record and Thunder Basin bringing a perfect 13-0 (11-0 conference) mark to Homer Scott Field. The close contest for much of the game reflected the teams’ positions in the conference standings.
Spurred on by the opposing team’s trash talk, the Broncs and Bolts fought one-on-one battles for much of Friday’s game. The referees flashed four yellow cards throughout the contest, benching both Thunder Basin and Sheridan players for minutes at a time, though Soderstrom said the physicality didn’t affect the outcome of the game.
An unlucky bounce off a Broncs head into his own net gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute of play. Sheridan players, coaches and fans thought the Bolts’ Damian Myers headed the ball into the net offside, but the referees discussed and ruled the 1-0 margin would stand.
The deficit energized Sheridan until the halftime horn sounded, and the Broncs returned to the field to start the second half with the same energy, though a goal from Thunder Basin junior Cade Ayers, his third of the season, extended the Bolts lead with 28 minutes left to play.
Several substitutions and Broncs playing in different positions fueled Sheridan for the remainder of the game, as they worked to find an offensive spark, and Coon noted his teammates never gave up. Steel’s goal, his eighth of the season, came after several minutes of offensive play, and his shot from the 10-yard line sailed over goalkeeper Seth Stevens’ head.
“Our guys, they played on guts,” Soderstrom said.
A miscommunication and rush up the field by Thunder Basin led to an insurance tally from sophomore Caleb Howell, his third of the season, with two minutes left to play. Howell’s goal sealed the 3-1 victory for the Bolts.
Sheridan’s only two conference losses have come to Thunder Basin, as the Bolts shut out the Broncs 3-0 March 30 — Sheridan’s most recent loss until Friday night.
“It sucks,” Coon said. “There’s nothing we can really do to make us feel better about that. That one hurt, it hurt a lot. But we’re coming back next week, and we’ll get better from it. We’ll see them at regionals, and we’ll see what happens there.”
Both teams will next play in the 4A East regional tournament May 13-15 for an opportunity to play in the 4A state tournament. Brackets, seeding, matchups, times and locations will be finalized May 10, at the conclusion of the regular season.
Before kickoff, Sheridan honored its five seniors: Coon, McCade Brown, Connor Madden, Landon Negron and Oliver Bartel.
“I didn’t want to lose my last time playing on this field, that’s the hardest part” Coon said. “But I think we played really hard. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with any other guys. I love my team. I love the effort we put in.”