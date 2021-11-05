SHERIDAN — The only thing that stopped Colson Coon from galloping all the way to Laramie Friday was the end zone.
That’s OK. Next weekend, he’ll get the chance to run there in the state title game.
With two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Coon helped the Sheridan Broncs seal a 38-24 victory over Natrona County in the 4A State Semifinals at Homer Scott Field.
“It was a tough game,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “Natrona County put together a good game plan and took away some of our edge run game. We had to change offensively. They also had a great game plan offensively and put our defense in some spots. We gave up some points there and were able to match it on offense. It’s a good win in the end.”
The Broncs will play in the state title game for the first time since 2019 — the last time they won it all. They will match up with Rock Springs, which took down Cheyenne East 55-34 Friday.
“It’s crazy,” Dominic Kaszas said. “It’s a surreal feeling. We expected to get here, but now that we have, it’s just something different.”
Overall, Coon finished with 256 rush yards and four scores against Natrona County. Both of his fourth-quarter touchdowns boosted Sheridan’s lead to 14, its largest of the day.
“Right now, the adrenaline is still going, but I’m sure, tomorrow, I’ll be feeling it,” Coon said after his career-high 37 carries.
Mowry said Sheridan didn’t plan to give Coon so many touches, but that’s the way the game flowed.
The Broncs had to do most of their damage without Coon’s normal rushing partner, Carter McComb, who left with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. His status for next week was unknown Friday night, Mowry said. But multiple Broncs, like Kaszas, Dane Steel and Mathew Ketner, stepped up to replace McComb’s statsheet-filling production.
“Just like all year, we’ve had injuries, and we’ve had guys step up,” Mowry said. “Whether it’s a sophomore, junior, senior, we just find guys that fill the void. They understand our scheme and believe in it.”
Sheridan scored the first 10 points of the game and, after surrendering a touchdown to the Mustangs, added a touchdown before halftime to take a 17-7 lead into the locker room.
The Mustangs marched down the field for a touchdown to pull within three, 17-14, to start the third quarter. Neither team touched the scoreboard again until a Coon touchdown with less than two minutes to go in the period.
Natrona County continued to threaten, tacking on a field goal and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but each time, Coon and Sheridan answered on the ground.
“When Colson scored that final touchdown (with four minutes remaining), I was like, ‘It’s game over,’” Kaszas said.
It was, 38-24.
Next Saturday, the Broncs and Rock Springs will kick off the 4A State Championship game at 4 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium. Both teams will enter with 10-1 records.
“They’re a very, very good football team,” Mowry said of the Tigers. “We’re going to have to put together our best game plan and have our best week of prep to hang with those guys.”