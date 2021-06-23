LARAMIE — Colleen Boyd was named the new University of Wyoming women’s soccer head coach Monday.
After spending the last three years as an assistant coach at James Madison University, Boyd is replacing Pete Cuadrado after the latter left Wyoming last month.
"We are excited to have Colleen Boyd lead the Cowgirl soccer program," UW athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. "She will bring a renewed energy to the team and brings great enthusiasm to our student-athletes … She will make being a Cowgirl a great college experience for our student-athletes."
Boyd graduated from Oregon State in 2012 as a two-time All-American goalkeeper. She played professionally in the Women's Premier Soccer League and the National Women's Soccer League.
Now, she inherits a Wyoming team that went 2-7 last season.
“So excited to start this new adventure with the Cowgirls,” Boyd posted on Twitter. “Can’t wait to get out to Laramie and get to work!”