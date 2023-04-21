SHERIDAN — JR Wright is stoked.
Running a skid steer across the former Normative Services Academy, Inc. football field and track to remove snow was just one of the tasks he didn’t mind doing in preparation for this weekend, which includes two days of lacrosse games of varying levels, from Friday’s opening lacrosse match between University of Montana — Bozeman Bobcats and the University of Wyoming Cowboys at 7 p.m. to Saturday’s 9 a.m. opener against Cheyenne and Cody high school-aged teams.
“It’s given us some pretty good emotions coming into rivalry week,” Wright said. “This is where we get to claim state champs even though it’s not official.”
In its second year as a high school team, the Sheridan Mavericks roster 20 boys, most of whom Wright said went “all in” on lacrosse this year after trying to play multiple sports simultaneously last season.
The numbers programwide are what Wright is most stoked about.
“We have 80 kids in the youth program this year,” Wright said. “And 27 incoming freshmen next year, if they don’t tell their friends.”
The success of the high school teams — now with a girls high school team rostered separately from the boys — helps sell the sport to younger players.
This weekend’s games build on last year’s first-ever home games March 26, 2022. In 2022, the weekend featured the Sheridan Lacrosse Club game as well as one college game between UW and MSU-Bozeman.
This year on the NSI campus, food trucks, adult beverages and concessions will complement the action on the field between not only UW and MSU-Bozeman, but collegiate visitor University of Denver and what Wright has deemed the Wyoming state championship tournament between Cheyenne, Cody and Sheridan club lacrosse teams.
The Mavericks — both boys and girls teams — primarily compete in Montana against more established teams through the Montana High School Lacrosse Association. With teams having years of experience tallied over Sheridan’s players, losing comes with the territory.
“We’re really living and dying by this, ‘Whatever it takes’ mantra, and the kids are loving it,” Wright said.
After the Mavericks finally practiced on a grass field instead of parking lots, racquetball courts and any non-snow-filled spaces they could, they had success. Last weekend — after a week of practices on the grass field at NSI — the boys beat Butte 12-1 and Helena 10-9.
“Last week was our first week on the field practicing,” Wright said. “Not to make excuses, but practicing in a small parking lot or racquetball court doesn’t give us spacing and the timing that we need to be successful.
“Given how little practice we’d had leading into our first game, I’m actually really proud how we played those first two games,” Wright said, noting the first week of action April 8 saw the Mavericks drop games to Northwest (Kalispell, Montana) 10-4, and Great Falls 18-10, while competing in Helena, Montana.
This weekend’s games are open to the public. Admission costs $5 and includes all games for the day. Youth lacrosse players wearing jerseys are free. All proceeds benefit Sheridan Lacrosse Club.
