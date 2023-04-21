SHERIDAN — JR Wright is stoked. 

Running a skid steer across the former Normative Services Academy, Inc. football field and track to remove snow was just one of the tasks he didn’t mind doing in preparation for this weekend, which includes two days of lacrosse games of varying levels, from Friday’s opening lacrosse match between University of Montana — Bozeman Bobcats and the University of Wyoming Cowboys at 7 p.m. to Saturday’s 9 a.m. opener against Cheyenne and Cody high school-aged teams. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

