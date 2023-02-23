SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming team finished in third place Feb. 18 at the 4A state championships in Gillette. The last time the boys finished in the top three was in 1986.
Head coach Brent Moore said it felt awesome to accomplish a feat that hasn’t been done in nearly four decades.
“I feel like we've had a lot of talented kids come through and just for this group to be able to get it done. It's pretty cool,” Moore said. “There's always some ups and downs at the meet, but it made some of the heartbreak a little more worth it when we could accomplish something together as a team… They're just a really great group of kids. And they worked their butts off and it was really nice to see that work pay off for them.”
The only teams that edged Sheridan were first-place Laramie and Cheyenne Central.
All three of Sheridan’s relay teams finished in fourth place, which helped the Broncs tremendously as team events earned double the amount of points than individual races. Those three relay races earned Sheridan 46 of its 157 points.
The Broncs also had standout performances from senior Jarret Thompson and freshman Ben Forsythe.
Thompson finished second in the 500-yard freestyle, just 0.12 seconds from earning first place. The senior earned All-State status back-to-back years from the Wyoming Coaches Association and Wyoming Swimming Coaches Association.
“(Jarret’s) a kid that just works hard every day,” Moore said. “He has always tapered really well. So to have a kid taper the way he has consistently for four years of his career is pretty incredible. I knew he was going for a school record, he was half a second off of that. And then to be under five minutes in the 500-yard freestyle is a pretty big deal.”
Thompson expressed he was encouraged by his second-place finish despite being close to finishing first.
“I couldn't be mad about that race because it could have gone either way,” Thompson said. “There was no way I could have been mad about that. It was such a good race.”
Forsythe finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke which earned him an All-State nod from the WSCA. His top-three finish also earns the freshman a banner in the Sheridan aquatic center with his name on it.
“We are about to lose a lot of seniors. So to have a freshman that can put up those kinds of points for us is great,” Moore said. “We're losing a lot of points, but not by any means all of them, and hopefully we get some good kids coming in next year that'll contribute but Ben did a great job.”
Moore said he believes the momentum found at the state championships is transferable to next season.
“When you have some success, there's always momentum,” Moore said. “Kids want to be part of a successful program. And so when we can get some things done, or at least start with that, it just puts us in a good light to try to recruit other kids and get the right kind of kids into our program.”
